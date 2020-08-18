Management information aggregating monthly joiners and leavers on our registers. A time-series of joiners and leavers includes data since April 2020.

Joiners and leavers in the childcare sector - July 2020

ODS, 64.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This publication will be released every month, based on joiners and leavers in the previous month. The release will run to the end of 2020, subject to review.

Published 18 August 2020