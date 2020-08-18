Annex A for assurance visits to boarding schools and residential special schools from September 2020.

Documents

Boarding schools and residential special schools visits: Annex A

MS Word Document, 262KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Boarding schools and residential special schools inspection: Annex A

PDF, 110KB, 5 pages

Details

Boarding and residential special schools should complete Annex A after receiving the letter notifying them of their visit.

Ofsted is not currently carrying out inspections under the social care common inspection framework. However, we are making assurance visits from 1 September 2020 as part of a phased return to routine inspection. Please read the assurance visits guidance for boarding schools and residential special schools.

Published 22 February 2017
Last updated 18 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated Annex A for assurance visits that Ofsted will carry out from September 2020.

  2. First published.

