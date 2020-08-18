Annex A form for children's homes and secure children's homes to fill in ahead of assurance visits.

Documents

Children's homes visits: Annex A

MS Word Document, 399KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Children's homes visits: Annex A

PDF, 194KB, 15 pages

Secure children's homes visits: Annex A

MS Word Document, 353KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Secure children's homes visits: Annex A

PDF, 160KB, 11 pages

Details

Children’s homes (including secure children’s homes) need to complete Annex A when they receive notice of visits.

Ofsted is not currently carrying out inspections under the social care common inspection framework. However, we are making assurance visits from 1 September 2020 as part of a phased return to routine inspection. Please read the assurance visits guidance for children’s homes and secure children’s homes.

Published 22 February 2017
Last updated 18 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated Annex A for assurance visits that Ofsted will carry out from September 2020.

  2. Following feedback from providers the form has returned to Word format. Other changes include a glossary, re-worded questions around staffing and qualifications, and further guidance and examples on which staff to include when completing the form.

  3. Updated Annex A spreadsheet to fix issues with functionality.

  4. Annex A spreadsheet updated in response to user feedback.

  5. Added revised versions of Annex A for inspections from April 2018.

  6. First published.

