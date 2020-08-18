Annex A form for residential family centres to fill in ahead of Ofsted assurance visits.

Residential family centres need to complete Annex A when they receive notice of assurance visits.

Ofsted is not currently carrying out inspections under the social care common inspection framework. However, we are making assurance visits from 1 September 2020 as part of a phased return to routine inspection. Please read the assurance visits guidance for residential family centres.

