Allocation data for the further education capital allocation grants for the 2020 to 2021 financial year

Documents

Further education capital allocation

ODS, 14.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Prime Minister announced in June that an initial £200 million of the £1.5 billion in capital funding that will support the upgrading of the further education estate will be brought forward to 2020 to 2021. This will support further education colleges to undertake immediate remedial work in this financial year to upgrade the condition of their estate focusing on substandard or deteriorating buildings.

We have allocated the funding on the same basis as revenue funding for further education: that is through the 16 to 19 revenue funding (core programme funding) and through the adult education and apprenticeship funding. We have made adjustments to ensure further education colleges in devolved Adult Education Budget areas are treated in the same way as colleges in non-devolved areas and receive their full allocation.

The allocations take full account of all structural changes which took place before 1 August 2020.

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Published 19 August 2020