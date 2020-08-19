The agreements the Department for Education has reached with approved independent school inspectorate and with Ofsted.

Direction to Ofsted on monitoring of the independent inspectorates for independent schools in England

PDF, 171KB, 4 pages

Letter to the Independent Schools Inspectorate

PDF, 285KB, 6 pages

The direction document sets out the how the Department for Education (DfE) has asked Ofsted to work with the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) as the only approved independent inspectorate and provide an annual report to DfE.

The letter to the ISI outlines the agreement DfE reached with ISI.

Advice on the approval of independent inspectorates is also available.

Published 2 March 2015
Last updated 19 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced the 'memorandum of understanding' document with revised direction to Ofsted on monitoring ISI as the only approved independent inspectorate.

  2. Removed letter to the School Inspection Service, which has ceased inspection of schools in England.

  3. Removed letter to the Bridge Schools Inspectorate, which closed on 30 September 2015.

  4. First published.

