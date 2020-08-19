The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Birchington C of E Primary School.

VAR1173: Birchington C of E Primary School

PDF, 340KB, 7 pages

Decision reference: VAR1173

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Kent County Council

Admission authority: local authority

ESFA Update: 19 August 2020
Published 19 August 2020