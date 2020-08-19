The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Little Chalfont Primary School.

Documents

REF3740: Little Chalfont Primary School

PDF, 129KB, 7 pages

Details

Decision reference: REF3740

Type of decision: referral of admission arrangements – conform

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Buckinghamshire Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 19 August 2020