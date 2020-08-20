Guidance for teachers, students, parents and carers following a decision to issue results using centre assessment grades or calculated results where higher.

On 17 August 2020 we announced that students would be awarded either their centre assessment grade or the calculated grade, whichever is higher, for GCSEs, AS, A levels, the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and Advanced Extension Award (AEA) in maths this summer.

We understand this has been a distressing time for students. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for. We have taken this decision to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible - and to free up head teachers and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in 2 weeks.

This guidance aims to provide teachers, students, parents and carers with answers to some immediate questions about how grades are now being awarded in summer 2020.

