Documents relating to the 2020 National Reference Test.

Documents

NRT summary 2020

Ref: Ofqual/20/6661/3PDF, 1.42MB, 1 page

NRT results digest 2020

PDF, 358KB, 25 pages

NRT annual statement

Ref: Ofqual/20/6661/1PDF, 297KB, 7 pages

Details

The 2020 results digest for the NRT, the 2020 annual statement and an infographic showing how Ofqual took the NRT results into account.

Published 20 August 2020