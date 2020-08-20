Over 600,000 pupils will receive their GCSE results, with increases in numbers of pupils taking key subjects like maths, science and Spanish

Pupils around the country have received the GCSE results that will allow them to move on to the next stages of their lives – with 76% of entries getting grades 9-4.

Over 600,000 students will get their results today despite not having taken exams while schools and colleges were closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All students have been awarded the centre assessment grade submitted by their school, unless their calculated grade was higher. The centre assessment grades were devised by teachers who know their students best, and signed off by the headteacher or college principal. These grades were based on a range of evidence including mock exams and coursework as well as work in class and homework.

It means on average pupils this year have higher grades than in previous years.

Statistics published today show:

  • 76% of entries receive a grade 9-4, compared to 67.1% in 2019
  • 99.6% of entries receive a grade 9-1 compared to 98.3% in 2019
  • Overall GCSE entries in England rose by 1.9% (to 4.8m) and at age 16 they rose by 2.1% (to 4.3m)
  • Entries into individual EBacc subjects rose by 2.2% overall and by 2.5% at age 16
  • Entries to English language increased by 3.7% in entries overall, and 3.3% at age 16
  • Maths entries rose by 2.0%, and by 1.8% at age 16
  • Entries to history saw an increase of 4.7%
  • Combined science saw an increase in entries of 4.6% overall
  • Entries to Spanish saw an increase of 7.4%.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Young people getting their results today can feel incredibly proud of all they’ve achieved in the face of immense challenge and uncertainty.

This is an exciting day and young people now can look forward to taking their next steps, whether that is returning to schools and colleges in September to do A levels or our brand new T Levels, or taking one of the many other routes available like starting an apprenticeship.

I also want to pay a special tribute to teachers and school leaders this year who have shown dedication, resilience and ingenuity to support their students to get to this moment.

Students receiving their results today will for the first time have the opportunity to study the new pioneering T Levels, starting in September 2020. Alternatively, they can take up an apprenticeship, study A levels or choose from a range of vocational qualifications.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said:

There are many exciting options for you to choose from to take your next steps.

From September you can choose brand new T Levels, equivalent to A levels, which combine classroom study with a substantial industry placement to get a head start in your career.

Apprenticeships are available at all levels up to degree and are an excellent way to start in a huge range of industries, from health care to engineering. We have also tripled the number of traineeships so more young people have access to valuable work experience to build their confidence.

Published 20 August 2020