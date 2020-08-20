The number, rate and result of appeals submitted in relation to starting at a new school at the start of the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Admission appeals for maintained primary and secondary schools in England: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/admission-appeals-in-england

Appeals data is detailed by school level, whether primary or secondary level, and as a total. Primary data can be further subdivided into infant classes and other primary classes. Data is further provided by the type of the school and at local authority level.

Published 20 August 2020