Statistics on appeals against admission decisions in primary and secondary schools.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Documents

  1. Admission appeals in England: academic year 2019 to 2020
    • National Statistics
  2. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2018 to 2019
    • National Statistics
  3. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2017 to 2018
    • National Statistics
  4. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2016 to 2017
    • National Statistics
  5. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2015 to 2016
    • National Statistics
  6. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2014 to 2015
    • National Statistics
  7. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2013 to 2014
    • National Statistics
  8. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2010 to 2011
    • National Statistics
  9. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2009 to 2010
    • National Statistics
  10. Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2008 to 2009
    • National Statistics
Published 4 October 2012
Last updated 20 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Admission appeals in England: academic year 2019 to 2020'.

  2. Added 'Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2018 to 2019'.

  3. Added Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2017 to 2018.

  4. Added 'Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2016 to 2017'.

  5. Added 'Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2015 to 2016'.

  6. Added 'Admissions appeals in England: academic year 2014 to 2015' document.

  7. First published.

