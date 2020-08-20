Publications relating to the awarding of vocational and technical qualifications in the academic year 2019 to 2020.

Publications

  1. Vocational & technical qualifications, summer 2020: guidance for centres
    • Guidance
  2. Awarding organisation appeals and complaints links
    • Guidance
  3. Vocational & technical qualifications, summer 2020: guidance for students, parents & carers
    • Guidance
  4. Letter to heads of centre: VTQ results in summer 2020
    • Correspondence

Consultations

  1. Exceptional arrangements for assessment and grading in 2020
    • Consultation outcome

Statements

  1. Statement on grading vocational and technical qualifications this summer
    • News story
  2. Ofqual statement on grading of VTQs, 18 August 2020
    • News story
  3. Grading of vocational and technical qualifications
    • News story
