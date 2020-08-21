As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

SLC Supplier Spend July 2020

ODS, 39KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Published 21 August 2020