Guidance on the pension grant, supplementary fund, and pension funding for local authority centrally employed teachers, and music hubs.

Pension grants for schools, local authorities and music education hubs

This guidance is for:

  • local authorities
  • school leaders
  • school teachers
  • governing bodies and their representatives
  • music education hubs
Published 10 April 2019
Last updated 21 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the grants with the rates used for 2020 to 2021.

  2. For the 5-month period from April 2020 to August 2020, rates will be five-sevenths of the 7-month rates from September 2019 to March 2020, and payments will use October 2019 pupil numbers for 5 to 16 year olds.

  3. Pension grant methodology updated.

  4. Updated pension grant methodology guidance to reflect the publication of grant allocations and supplementary fund 2019 to 2020.

  5. Added sentence to HTML attachment: 'Applications to the Supplementary Fund will be considered based on schools’ actual pension costs in November 2019.'

  6. Updated the supplementary fund guidance.

  7. Updated funding payment delivery information for the 2019 to 2020 financial year and how pupil/place numbers are used to calculate rates.

  8. Added information on how the payments will be made.

  9. First published.

