 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Procurement and supply assistant

Details
Hits: 11
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and the relevant organisational procurement regulations, policies and processes which must be followed,such as, procedures for obtaining quotes and tenders, purchase order processing and purchase to pay. Back to Duty

K2: Value for money concepts including the balancing of quality, price and sustainable considerations or most economically advantageous tender (meat), whole lifecycle costing, 5 rights of procurement and added value opportunities. Back to Duty

K3: Supplier approval process and the importance of due diligence checks including legal entity checks, financial appraisal, quality checks and relevant sector approvals, certification and policies. Back to Duty

K4: Demand and spend management, analysis and forecasting techniques including quantitative methods such as historical usage, spend and trend analysis, inventory records and re-order levels or qualitative techniques based on stakeholders estimates using internal databases and spreadsheets. Back to Duty

K5: The importance of developing and managing key stakeholder relationships such as the internal customer and supplier and the need for prompt and effective communication to support efficient and effective procurement. Back to Duty

K6: The need for accurate specifications of requirements which reflect the organisations needs and provides equality of opportunity for suppliers when providing quotes and tenders. Back to Duty

K7: Levels of authority and autonomy both for self and other internal stakeholders and how that relates to the relevant procurement procedure and when issues should be escalated to senior procurement colleagues. Back to Duty

K8: Development and evaluation of requests for quotes and tenders and use of appropriate terms, conditions and templates Back to Duty

K9: The importance of maintaining accurate records and files for procurement in line with organisational and regulatory requirements and for audit purposes. Back to Duty

K10: Effective and appropriate communication methods according to organisational requirements, service level agreements and the degree of risk involved and appropriate to the task required e.g. expediting supplies, resolving invoice queries and supplier review meetings. Back to Duty

K11: Responsible procurement practices, in making procurement decisions, consideration of the impact of those decisions during the full procurement process on the environment (the circumstances, objects, or conditions by which they operate in) and social (people or groups they work with) elements across the supply chain. Back to Duty

K12: Research methods for Procurement including market, supplier and sector research which may include subscription databases, market reports, internet research, trade bodies, press and events, use of market 'experts', supplier engagement events etc. Back to Duty

Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Material cutter
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and posi

K13: The legal and regulatory environment effecting procurement, including the supply of goods and services act and/or public contract regulations. Back to Duty

K14: Awareness of the organisation's contractual obligations towards suppliers e.g. payment terms Back to Duty

K15: Understand the 4 processes of negotiation (preparation, opening, bargaining and closure). Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Monitor and order products, stock, equipment and services at appropriate times using the appropriate procurement method. Back to Duty

S2: Communicate to procurement's internal stakeholders, suppliers and other stakeholders in order to develop effective relationships and networks Back to Duty

S3: Create, maintain and amend purchase order and contract records. Back to Duty

S4: Interpret, evaluate and compare procurement information such as historical spend and usage using databases and spreadsheets. Back to Duty

S5: Present findings and data in all formats e.g. mathematically, written and oral. Back to Duty

S6: Determine value for money (VFM) and added value through the use of Total Cost of Ownership during the evaluation process, and apply the most economically advantageous tender (MEAT) criteria to the evaluation of quotes and tenders to support the recommendation at award. Back to Duty

S7: Utilise relevant Procurement computer systems or internal databases. Back to Duty

S8: Select the supplier of the most appropriate products and services for purchases within their remit and place purchase order. Back to Duty

S9: Undertake appraisal of adhoc and low spend suppliers including setting them up on the purchasing system. Back to Duty

S10: Effectively research and analyse demand, spend, trends, potential suppliers and industries utilising qualitative and quantitative methods. Back to Duty

S11: Develop specifications of requirements and requests for quotes/tenders in line with organisational requirements. Back to Duty

S12: Apply considerations of responsible procurement in evaluating potential suppliers, quotes and tenders. Back to Duty

S13: Investigate and resolve purchase order, delivery and invoice queries. Back to Duty

S14: Own low risk value projects such as supply contracts for stationery, personal protective equipment (PPE) or other consumables, and contribute to higher risk activities such as contracts for building services or machinery, and track, log, expedite and review outstanding orders and stock availability where applicable. Back to Duty

S15: Maintain knowledge on all open orders and their status' and provide assistance to all purchasing staff e.g. expediting and feeding information back to the relevant stakeholders. Back to Duty

S16: Able to consider the impact of the decision making process when interacting with the supply chain. Back to Duty

S17: Able to support the contract negotiations and mini competitions with suppliers. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Be open to change, amend working practices in response to changes in process with a positive attitude. Back to Duty

B2: Establish strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders Back to Duty

B3: Be open, honest, respectful and reliable.. Back to Duty

B4: Be enthusiastic and passionate when adhering to company values and engaging in your personal development Back to Duty

B5: Be attentive to the detail in any procurement and negotiation activity. Back to Duty

B6: Be professional, impartial and unbiased in your communication, advice and recommendations to procurement stakeholders or colleagues. Back to Duty

B7: Be self-motivated to develop and learn. Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Vocational and technical qualifications awarding, 2020
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of vocational and technical qual
Action agreed to support students into preferred universities
Resources
Students have been given reassurances on university places and the Gov
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St Jose
SLC Supplier Spend July 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
COVID-19 pulse survey June 2020
Resources
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education opened a pul
Pension grants for schools, local authorities and music hubs
Resources
Guidance on the pension grant, supplementary fund, and pension funding
Common transfer file 20: specification and guide
Resources
Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (C
Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: information for students
Resources
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Roger Taylor writes to Royal Statistical Society about the Ofqual approach to moderating teacher assessed exam grades
Resources
Letter from Toger Taylor, the Chair of @Ofqual to Prof. Deborah Ashby
Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Material cutter
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and posi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 53 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Building bridges between policymakers, governments, and the private sector to improve employability… https://t.co/vP89lkuDiY
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 days ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page