Procurement and supply assistant



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and the relevant organisational procurement regulations, policies and processes which must be followed,such as, procedures for obtaining quotes and tenders, purchase order processing and purchase to pay.



K2: Value for money concepts including the balancing of quality, price and sustainable considerations or most economically advantageous tender (meat), whole lifecycle costing, 5 rights of procurement and added value opportunities.



K3: Supplier approval process and the importance of due diligence checks including legal entity checks, financial appraisal, quality checks and relevant sector approvals, certification and policies.



K4: Demand and spend management, analysis and forecasting techniques including quantitative methods such as historical usage, spend and trend analysis, inventory records and re-order levels or qualitative techniques based on stakeholders estimates using internal databases and spreadsheets.



K5: The importance of developing and managing key stakeholder relationships such as the internal customer and supplier and the need for prompt and effective communication to support efficient and effective procurement.



K6: The need for accurate specifications of requirements which reflect the organisations needs and provides equality of opportunity for suppliers when providing quotes and tenders.



K7: Levels of authority and autonomy both for self and other internal stakeholders and how that relates to the relevant procurement procedure and when issues should be escalated to senior procurement colleagues.



K8: Development and evaluation of requests for quotes and tenders and use of appropriate terms, conditions and templates



K9: The importance of maintaining accurate records and files for procurement in line with organisational and regulatory requirements and for audit purposes.



K10: Effective and appropriate communication methods according to organisational requirements, service level agreements and the degree of risk involved and appropriate to the task required e.g. expediting supplies, resolving invoice queries and supplier review meetings.



K11: Responsible procurement practices, in making procurement decisions, consideration of the impact of those decisions during the full procurement process on the environment (the circumstances, objects, or conditions by which they operate in) and social (people or groups they work with) elements across the supply chain.



K12: Research methods for Procurement including market, supplier and sector research which may include subscription databases, market reports, internet research, trade bodies, press and events, use of market 'experts', supplier engagement events etc.



Resources Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and posi

K13: The legal and regulatory environment effecting procurement, including the supply of goods and services act and/or public contract regulations.



K14: Awareness of the organisation's contractual obligations towards suppliers e.g. payment terms



K15: Understand the 4 processes of negotiation (preparation, opening, bargaining and closure).



Skills

S1: Monitor and order products, stock, equipment and services at appropriate times using the appropriate procurement method.



S2: Communicate to procurement's internal stakeholders, suppliers and other stakeholders in order to develop effective relationships and networks



S3: Create, maintain and amend purchase order and contract records.



S4: Interpret, evaluate and compare procurement information such as historical spend and usage using databases and spreadsheets.



S5: Present findings and data in all formats e.g. mathematically, written and oral.



S6: Determine value for money (VFM) and added value through the use of Total Cost of Ownership during the evaluation process, and apply the most economically advantageous tender (MEAT) criteria to the evaluation of quotes and tenders to support the recommendation at award.



S7: Utilise relevant Procurement computer systems or internal databases.



S8: Select the supplier of the most appropriate products and services for purchases within their remit and place purchase order.



S9: Undertake appraisal of adhoc and low spend suppliers including setting them up on the purchasing system.



S10: Effectively research and analyse demand, spend, trends, potential suppliers and industries utilising qualitative and quantitative methods.



S11: Develop specifications of requirements and requests for quotes/tenders in line with organisational requirements.



S12: Apply considerations of responsible procurement in evaluating potential suppliers, quotes and tenders.



S13: Investigate and resolve purchase order, delivery and invoice queries.



S14: Own low risk value projects such as supply contracts for stationery, personal protective equipment (PPE) or other consumables, and contribute to higher risk activities such as contracts for building services or machinery, and track, log, expedite and review outstanding orders and stock availability where applicable.



S15: Maintain knowledge on all open orders and their status' and provide assistance to all purchasing staff e.g. expediting and feeding information back to the relevant stakeholders.



S16: Able to consider the impact of the decision making process when interacting with the supply chain.



S17: Able to support the contract negotiations and mini competitions with suppliers.



Behaviours

B1: Be open to change, amend working practices in response to changes in process with a positive attitude.



B2: Establish strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders



B3: Be open, honest, respectful and reliable..



B4: Be enthusiastic and passionate when adhering to company values and engaging in your personal development



B5: Be attentive to the detail in any procurement and negotiation activity.



B6: Be professional, impartial and unbiased in your communication, advice and recommendations to procurement stakeholders or colleagues.



B7: Be self-motivated to develop and learn.


