 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Material cutter

Details
Hits: 14
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and position within the wider production operation. Back to Duty

K2: Operational insight: types of products produced and types of customers (clothing, home wear, retailers, bespoke). Back to Duty

K3: The end to end production process, quality requirements, deadlines and targets, performance rates (efficiency). Back to Duty

K4: Commercial considerations (efficiency, material cost, production costs). Back to Duty

K5: Health and Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), Manual Handling, Risk Assessments, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Chain mail gloves), machine guards. Back to Duty

K6: Environment and sustainability; Environmental Protection Act 1990, consequences of waste disposal (landfill), energy efficiency. Back to Duty

K7: Work-station ergonomics; posture and positioning whilst cutting. Back to Duty

K8: Workload planning for example scheduling and prioritisation. Back to Duty

K9: The construction, behaviour and appropriate use of different types of materials: canvas, leather, silk, vinyl, woollens. Back to Duty

K10: Material characteristics: quality, colour, pattern, print, pile, correct side. Back to Duty

K11: Material matching techniques for stripes, checks, pattern repeat, print placement. Back to Duty

K12: Material faults and fault tolerances; shading, discoloration, print error, holes, marks. Back to Duty

K13: Component shapes and product parts. Back to Duty

K14: Cutting specifications and instructions; the number to be cut, grain line, size, pairs. Back to Duty

K15: Mathematical techniques for cutting, measuring and calculating meterage. Back to Duty

K16: Measuring tools, equipment and techniques. Back to Duty

K17: Material spreading and transferring information requirements; darts, ease, pocket positions. Back to Duty

K18: Lay planning and pattern placement techniques; manual and machine. Back to Duty

K19: Manual and machine cutting techniques; quality check requirements. Back to Duty

K20: Material cutting machines and equipment: knives, cutting machines, press, scissors; their purpose. Back to Duty

K21: The consequence of machine/equipment mis-use - accidents, machine isolation. Back to Duty

K22: First line preventative maintenance requirements: checking, cleaning, sharpening, or changing blades. Back to Duty

K23: Re-cut request procedures and the re-cut process. Back to Duty

K24: Continuous improvement techniques: lean, 6-Sigma, KAIZEN, 5S (Sort, Set In order, Shine, Standardize and Sustain). Back to Duty

K25: Documentation requirements and their purpose: specification sheets, work records, labels. Back to Duty

K26: Verbal and written communication techniques. Back to Duty

K27: Material cutter terminology: ease, pairs, grain, right side. Back to Duty

Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Procurement and supply assistant
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and t

K28: Team working techniques and benefits. Back to Duty

K29: Equality and Diversity in the workplace. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Read, interpret, and follow information for example work instructions, material specifications. Back to Duty

S2: Prepare the work area for cutting materials. Back to Duty

S3: Maintain the work area. Back to Duty

S4: Follow health and safety regulations, legislation and procedures; PPE, manual handling, lifting procedures and ergonomic practice. Back to Duty

S5: Follow environmental and sustainability regulations and procedures. Back to Duty

S6: Estimate and calculate material requirements to complete the job. Back to Duty

S7: Select material following specification or instruction. Back to Duty

S8: Inspect materials against specifications and quality standard. Back to Duty

S9: Check lay plan. Back to Duty

S10: Prepare materials for cutting for example lay and spread material. Back to Duty

S11: Select, check and use tools/equipment for the task. Back to Duty

S12: Cut material by hand and/or machine for example band knife, shears, laser. Back to Duty

S13: Check quality of the lay post cut for example waste minimised, grain, component positioning, colour continuity. Back to Duty

S14: Check cut components. Back to Duty

S15: Prepare material for the next stage of the production process for example bundling, labelling. Back to Duty

S16: Identify and segregate material for reuse, recycling and disposal. Back to Duty

S17: Check and clean tools and equipment and sharpen or change blades as required. Back to Duty

S18: Report cutting issues for example material faults, equipment faults shortages, required recuts, lay plan. Back to Duty

S19: Apply continuous improvement techniques. Back to Duty

S20: Communicate with colleagues: verbal. Back to Duty

S21: Enter information - written or electronic. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Prioritises health, safety and the environment, for example follows safe ergonomic practices, ensures safety and welfare of self and others and adopts environmental working practices. Back to Duty

B2: Uses own initiative, for example when dealing with material faults and flaws. Back to Duty

B3: Adaptable and flexible, for example in response to changes in priorities and work deadlines. Back to Duty

B4: Team player, for example keeps others informed, interacts proactively, considers impact of actions on others, and takes account of equality and diversity. Back to Duty

B5: Takes ownership and responsibility, for example seeks to meet quality targets, completes allocated work on time, escalates issues. Back to Duty

B6: Professional, for example polite and courteous, a good timekeeper, has a positive can-do attitude. Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Vocational and technical qualifications awarding, 2020
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of vocational and technical qual
Action agreed to support students into preferred universities
Resources
Students have been given reassurances on university places and the Gov
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St Jose
SLC Supplier Spend July 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
COVID-19 pulse survey June 2020
Resources
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education opened a pul
Pension grants for schools, local authorities and music hubs
Resources
Guidance on the pension grant, supplementary fund, and pension funding
Common transfer file 20: specification and guide
Resources
Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (C
Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: information for students
Resources
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Roger Taylor writes to Royal Statistical Society about the Ofqual approach to moderating teacher assessed exam grades
Resources
Letter from Toger Taylor, the Chair of @Ofqual to Prof. Deborah Ashby
Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Procurement and supply assistant
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 53 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Building bridges between policymakers, governments, and the private sector to improve employability… https://t.co/vP89lkuDiY
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 days ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page