Water process operative

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The water industry: the water cycle and key stakeholders: Regulators (Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), Water Services Regulation Authority (OFWAT), Environment Agency (EA) and Health & Safety Executive (HSE), customers; Customer Experience Measure (CMEX). Back to Duty

K2: Water process operative role; position in structure, limits of authority; escalation procedures. Back to Duty

K3: Policy and procedures: operating manual, safety, emergencies, security, isolation – their purpose. Back to Duty

K4: Health and safety legislation/regulations: Health & Safety at Work, Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), manual handling, working in confined spaces, working at height, lone worker. Back to Duty

K5: Dynamic risk assessments. Back to Duty

K6: Health and safety equipment: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Harnesses, gas detectors and breathing apparatus. Their purpose, checking and storage requirements. Back to Duty

K7: Environmental legislation and practice. Environmental Protection Act - safe disposal of waste. Back to Duty

K8: First line operational maintenance: different types - cleaning, greasing, and washing, removing debris and clearing blockages. Back to Duty

K9: Maintenance tools and equipment: rakes, spades, pressure washers, brushes, spanners. Back to Duty

K10: Telemetry and monitoring processes; monitoring variables including flow, quality, turbidity (particles), chemical usage. Limits, consequences of being outside limits. Back to Duty

K11: Water process fault finding techniques – visual, flow, odour, listening. Back to Duty

K12: Chemicals: delivery and storage requirements - permits, limits. Back to Duty

K13: Calculations: dilutions/concentrations, flows, conversions. Back to Duty

K14: Clean water process operative. Different clean water treatment processes and purpose. Back to Duty

K15: Clean water process operative. Clean water operating parameters, consequences of failure, impact of weather conditions on treatment processes. Back to Duty

K16: Clean water process operative. Clean water treatment work assets and equipment: pumps, pressure vessels, reservoirs, tanks, valves. Back to Duty

K17: Clean water process operative. Consequence of asset failure on clean water process. Back to Duty

K18: Clean water process operative. Different types of water sources. Back to Duty

K19: Clean water process operative. Water usage diurnal (daily) profile and impact of bursts; water cycle, flooding, drought, industries. Back to Duty

K20: Clean water process operative. Clean water sampling requirements: different types of samples, sample points, storage, labelling, safe disposal, recording results, permits and consent parameters. Back to Duty

K21: Clean water process operative. Chemicals used in clean water process: chlorine, coagulants, disinfectant chemicals, pH correction, orthophosphoric acid, hexafluorisilic acid polymers and ozone; their use, dosage and health and safety risks. Back to Duty

K22: Clean water process operative. Water as a food source – importance of wholesomeness, why it is treated. Back to Duty

K23: Clean water process operative. Clean water principles/procedures; Water Hygiene – Blue Card, Leptospirosis Card (Weil’s disease). Back to Duty

K24: Clean water process operative. Clean water equipment: testing, cleaning, segregation, disinfection process and hygienic storage requirements. Back to Duty

K25: Waste water process operative. Different waste water treatment processes and purpose. Primary, secondary, tertiary, preliminary, sludge. Back to Duty

K26: Waste water process operative. Waste water operating parameters, consequences of failure, impact of weather conditions on treatment processes. Back to Duty

K27: Waste water process operative. Waste water treatment work assets and equipment: primary settlement tanks, biological filters, activated sludge plants, final settlement tank, digesters. Flow meters, pumps, screens. Back to Duty

K28: Waste water process operative. Consequence of waste water asset failure. Back to Duty

K29: Waste water process operative. Different types waste: domestic, tanker, trade. Back to Duty

K30: Waste water process operative. Flow: volumes, permits, catchment area consent and impact of weather conditions. Back to Duty

K31: Waste water process operative. Waste water sampling requirements: different types of samples, sample points, storage, labelling, safe disposal, recording results, permits and consent parameters. Back to Duty

K32: Waste water process operative. Chemicals used in clean water process: Nutriox, Ferric, Chloride, Sulphate, Ferris Chloride, Polyelectrolytes, Aluminium Sulphate. Back to Duty

K33: Waste water process operative. Impact of operational performance on customer and environment - smell, pollution. Back to Duty

K34: Waste water process operative. Commercial value of sludge. Back to Duty

K35: Waste water process operative. Sludge tank monitoring requirements and dry solids. Back to Duty

K36: Waste water process operative. Health hazards from working with waste water. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Organise and prioritise work. Back to Duty

S2: Identify risks and control measures. Back to Duty

S3: Follow health and safety and environmental legislation, regulations and practice. For example, apply control measures, wear PPE, harness, gas detector and breathing apparatus required for the task. Back to Duty

S4: Read and interpret information/data. Back to Duty

S5: Identify trends. Back to Duty

S6: Undertake sensory analysis. Back to Duty

S7: Use measuring equipment. Back to Duty

S8: Apply fault finding techniques. Back to Duty

S9: Determine action and follow procedure. Back to Duty

S10: Undertake first line operational maintenance of assets. Back to Duty

S11: Select and use tools and equipment; check/calibrate equipment. Back to Duty

S12: Undertake first line maintenance of tools and equipment, for example cleaning. Back to Duty

S13: Store tools and equipment. Back to Duty

S14: Maintain housekeeping: tidy, segregate and dispose of waste. Back to Duty

S15: Prepare and use chemicals. Back to Duty

S16: Audit and request chemical and or consumables stock. Back to Duty

S17: Check chemical deliveries – quality/content. Back to Duty

S18: Communicate – verbal. Back to Duty

S19: Use technology. Back to Duty

S20: Record information/complete documentation. Back to Duty

S21: Clean water. Take clean water sample; process. Back to Duty

S22: Clean water process operative. Operate clean water treatment work assets. Back to Duty

S23: Clean water process operative. Apply clean water treatment processes. Back to Duty

S24: Waste water process operative. Take waste water sample; process. Back to Duty

S25: Waste water process operative. Operate waste water treatment work assets. Back to Duty

S26: Waste water. Apply waste water treatment processes. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Prioritises on health, safety and environment for example, challenges unsafe practice, says ‘no’ where action could have negative impact. Back to Duty

B2: Takes responsibility for work for example, completes allocated work, takes proactive approach, knows own limitations and asks for help where required. Back to Duty

B3: Professional for example, ethical – does the right thing, trust-worthy; presents positive image of self and company – work attire worn, polite and respectful Back to Duty

B4: Team player for example, keeps other informed. Back to Duty

B5: Customer focus for example, polite, courteous. Back to Duty

