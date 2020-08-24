Space engineering technician



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Spacecraft Systems including power, attitude control, thermal, communications, data handling and propulsion.



K2: Engineering mathematical and scientific principles, methods, techniques, graphical expressions, symbols, formulae and calculations including: reference frame definitions, tolerancing, torque settings.



K3: Relationships between customers, partners & suppliers in the international space engineering and manufacturing sector.



K4: Space system assembly, integration and test procedures, processes, techniques and tools such as vibration, thermal-vacuum, electromagnetic compatibility.



K5: Purpose of approved processes, components, parts and materials lists and verification control documentation.



K6: Ground Support Equipment and Systems including electrical/electronic test equipment and mechanical handling equipment.



K7: Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Analysis & Testing principles, including space industry-specific test standards.



K8: Properties, handling and application of space qualified materials including Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) precautions.



K9: Quality and Product Assurance principles in space projects.



K10: Principles, processes and techniques for thermal-vacuum, electromagnetic compatibility, shock, vibration and acoustic testing.



K11: Principles of Additive Manufacturing for application in space including powder quality and repeatability of build.



K12: Configuration and Document Management Control Processes including issue control, incorporation of change and End Item Data Pack.



K13: Adhesives, bonding, soldering and fastening techniques required to meet space qualification standards.



K14: The space environment including thermal, vacuum, radiation, atomic oxygen and launch operations.



K15: Precision and uncertainty in measurement systems, including limitations and appropriate use.



K16: Vacuum and pressurised systems and measurement.



K17: Disciplines and handling in cleanliness and contamination-controlled environments.



K18: Application of Risk Assessment at point of work.



Skills

S1: Prepare and complete documentation including work instruction, build and change records, risk assessments and non-conformance reports in compliance with applicable space industry processes and standards.



S2: Contribute to technical reviews such as assembly, integration and test readiness, and non-conformance reviews.



S3: Assemble, integrate and test at equipment, subsystem and system level.



S4: Support and maintain ground support systems for spacecraft and subsystems.



S5: Interpret outputs from manufacturing software such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) / Computer Aided Manufacture (CAM) and Product Data Management / Product Lifecycle Management (PDM/PLM).



S6: Solve problems using procedures and methodologies commonly applied in the space engineering sector, such as Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) Cycle, 8-Disciplines (8D), Ishikawa/Fishbone Diagrams.



S7: Contribute to the definition of space engineering process improvement plans.



S8: Use internal and external Quality Management Systems including Non-Conformance Reports (NCRs), Production Documentation, and published standards applicable to space engineering and manufacture such as EN9100, ISO9001.



S9: Read, extract and interpret technical documentation (such as workplans/project plans, schedules, drawings, test plans, specifications, production data, quality reports, costing data, statistical information, assembly instructions and requirements) drawing accurate conclusions and making informed decisions, seeking clarification where required.



S10: Perform electrical and electronic measurement and testing using equipment such as voltmeters, spectrum analysers, oscilloscopes.



S11: Perform appropriate joining techniques for example using adhesives, bonding, plating, soldering and fastening, following procedures for space quality standards.



S12: Carry out assembly and functional testing of products such as electronics boards and mechanical assemblies, to design specifications and space industry standards.



S13: Inspect electrical, mechanical or electronic equipment for quality assurance purposes.



S14: Use CAD software to create 3D models and part drawings to enable manufacture of components for spacecraft systems and ground support equipment.



S15: Apply space industry procedures in facilities such as cleanrooms, workshops and testing facilities (for example, ECSS-Q-ST-70-50C: Particles contamination monitoring for spacecraft systems and cleanrooms) in compliance with legislative and company Health, Safety and Environment requirements.



S16: Measure, test and analyse, using instruments such as pressure gauges, micrometers, balances and non-contact approaches.



S17: Use and maintain vacuum and pressure systems for space applications (such as environmental test chambers, pressure-fed propulsion systems, and gas supply lines for manufacturing & testing) including associated processes and documentation such as Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams.



S18: Use and maintain cryogenic systems for space applications (such as propulsion, subsystem thermal control and ground support activities) including associated processes and documentation, in compliance with legislative and company Health, Safety and Environment requirements.



S19: Communicate using verbal and written methods such as for formal and informal presentations, written reports and electronic dissemination, adjusting approach to take account of equality and diversity considerations, and listen to others.



Behaviours

B1: Takes personal responsibility and is resilient. For example, disciplined and responsible approach to risk, works diligently regardless of how much they are being supervised, accepts responsibility for managing their own time and workload and stays motivated and committed when facing challenges.



B2: Focuses on quality and problem solving. For example, demonstrates attention to detail and seeks opportunities to improve quality, speed and efficiency.



B3: Committed to continuous personal improvement. For example, reflects on skills, knowledge and behaviours and seeks opportunities to develop, adapts to different situations, environments or technologies and has a positive attitude to feedback and advice.



B4: Is responsible and accountable. For example, is present in the workplace at the required times, completes all assigned tasks and takes responsibility for the duties assigned to the role. Shows a desire to succeed, approaches difficult or challenging problems with enthusiasm, shows initiative and supports the success of the team/organisation.



B5: Performs through co-operation and works effectively in teams. For example, has a clear understanding of role; voluntarily engages in open communication with team colleagues and line management; identifies individual contributions that can be made to reach collective goals; supports meetings and work sessions on request. Adopts a positive attitude to working with others, and supports discussion with facts and logic, and considers implications of their actions on other people and the business.



B6: Interacts appropriately with stakeholders. For example, works to understand stakeholder requirements and perspectives, and can present work positively and with confidence.



B7: Uses a safety-first approach in order to comply with legislative and company Health, Safety and Environment requirements.


