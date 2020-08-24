Engineer surveyor



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Company inspection procedures and processes



K2: The equipment being inspected and how it is used



K3: Use a range of measurement tools and equipment to carry out inspections such as Vernier Calipers, Pressure Gauges, electrical test equipment, flow meters - where appropriate



K4: Management techniques including customer relationship management, negotiating and influencing techniques, commercial awareness, conflict management and assertiveness techniques



K5: Roles and responsibilities within the organisation, team dynamics and their own boundaries of authority



K6: Report writing tools and note taking techniques and correct use of Systems International (SI) units of abbreviations



K7: Risk assessment methodology and appropriate control measures



K8: How and when to use appropriate IT tools, including spreadsheets and word processing packages



K9: Appropriate legislation and standards including all relevant Health and Safety requirements



K10: Appropriate mathematical problem solving tools including engineering mathematics such as calculus, algebraic transformation techniques ,logarithmic and exponential functions and algebraic methods, trigonometric functions, the radian measure, trigonometric identities and graphs



K11: Engineering science, including the behavioural characteristics of elements of static engineering systems, the behavioural characteristics of elements of dynamic engineering systems



K12: Mechanical Materials science, including the properties, characteristics and selection criteria of materials from tests and data sources including, metallic, ceramic, polymer and composite material



K13: Principles of electrical engineering, including technical drawings, circuits, distribution boards, wiring, measurement and testing of electrical circuits



K14: A detailed technical awareness of the equipment being inspected



K15: Safe access and egress



K16: Effective oral and written communication strategies, the terminology used in this occupation and the appropriate format of inspection reports



K17: Installation methods and practices



K18: AC and DC theory and how this can be used to solve electrical and electronic engineering problems



K19: Principles of materials engineering, including the relationships between manufacturing processes and material behaviour, the impact of heat treatment, liquid processing and mechanical processing methods



K20: The in-service causes of failure of engineering materials, including the most common causes of in-service failure and appropriate remedial action



K21: Health and safety requirements which apply when inspecting, testing and commissioning principles of electrical installations. (Requirements for inspecting and testing electrical installations, requirements for the safe inspection of electrical installations, requirements for the safe testing of electrical installations, inspection and testing procedures of electrical installations.)



Skills

S1: Carry out inspections of engineering equipment in accordance with company policies, relevant legislation and standards



S2: Identify equipment defects - both common and complex - and take appropriate action to advise a compliant outcome



S3: Use appropriate inspection equipment



S4: Use negotiating and influencing techniques to build and maintain customer relationships



S5: Prepare succinct inspection reports using appropriate IT systems



S6: Use engineering principles to reach an overall conclusion about the condition of the equipment



S7: Prepare Risk Assessments and apply Safe Systems of Work



S8: Identify and manage risks of health, safety and welfare



S9: Communicate professionally, effectively and appropriately - both verbally and in writing - with all stakeholders



S10: Manage own time and tasks



S11: Apply engineering science, to identify the behavioural characteristics of elements of static engineering systems, the behavioural characteristics of elements of dynamic engineering systems and AC and DC theory and use this knowledge to identify equipment defects and suggest solutions



S12: Apply the appropriate electrical engineering science principles when inspecting, testing and commissioning an electrical installation, to reach overall conclusions



S13: Apply the appropriate mechanical engineering science principles when inspecting a mechanical installation, to reach overall conclusions



S14: Manage and diffuse potential conflicts



S15: Work safely at height



S16: Read and interpret drawings, data and other relevant information



S17: Interpret appropriate engineering mathematical formulae and compare results with actual on-board readings, data/calculations and inspection findings



S18: Work competently and safely in the workplace to meet regulatory and legislative requirements



Behaviours

B1: Strong work ethic: Positive attitude, motivated by engineering, dependable, ethical, responsible and reliable



B2: Logical approach: Able to structure a plan and develop activities following a logical thought process, but also able to quickly "think on feet" when working through them



B3: Problem solving orientation: Identifies issues quickly, enjoys solving complex problems and applies appropriate solutions. Has a strong desire to push to ensure the true root cause of any problem is found and a solution is identifies which prevents recurrence



B4: Quality focus: Follows rules, procedures and principles in ensuring work completed is fit for purpose and pays attention to detail. Checks for errors



B5: Personal responsibility and resilience: Motivated to succeed. Accountable and persistent to complete task



B6: Clear communicator: Uses a variety of communication methods to give and receive information accurately and in a positive manner



B7: Team player: Not only plays own part but able to work and communicate clearly and effectively within a team and interacts with and helps others when required. Does so in a respectful manner



B8: Maintains competence and keeps pace with change: Continuous improvement in driving effectiveness and efficiency and maintenance of regulations and rules



B9: Adaptability: Able to adjust to different conditions, technologies, situations and environments



B10: Self-motivation: A "self-starter" who wants to give their best, sets themselves challenging targets and can make their own decisions



B11: Commitment: Able to commit to beliefs, goals and standards of their own employer and to the wider industry and its professional standards



B12: Independence and impartiality: Maintains independence and impartiality at all times



B13: Health and Safety: Maintains a health and safety focus at all times, challenging unacceptable behaviour


