Knitted product manufacturing technician

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), Manual Handling, First aid procedures, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Risk Assessment
K2: Equality & Diversity in the workplace
K3: Waste and energy management, environmental and sustainability policies and procedures
K4: Different types of knitting machines used in the production process and their applications: jacquard, circular, computerised flat knitting machines
K5: The set up, programming and adjustment of knitting machines
K6: Routine knitting machine maintenance: cleaning, preventative maintenance, testing
K7: Knitting machine programmes: data input, software, issues and adjustments
K8: Yarn or material types, origin, behaviour and specifications: content, characteristics and storage requirements
K9: Work organisation; the importance and benefits of a clean, clear, well organised work area
K10: Different types of knitting processes: weft knitting, interlock, purl, warp knitting
K11: The principles of the knitting process: stitch formation, knitting structures, stitch density
K12: How knitted components or knitted fabric make up the end product
K13: Work documentation purpose and requirements: technical packs, specifications, technical sheets, Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs), dockets/tickets
K14: Problem solving techniques: fault finding and rectifying for knitting machines and knitted product
K15: Production efficiencies, priorities and performance: targets, performance rates, deadlines
K16: Quality standards and systems: specification, tolerances, and quality checks
K17: The principles of continuous improvement methods: lean manufacture, 6-sigma, KAIZEN, 5S (Sort, Set in order, Shine, Standardise and Sustain)
K18: Production costs of the knitted product: raw materials, labour, overheads
K19: Team working techniques and benefits
K20: Time management techniques: production planning, prioritising and tracking
K21: Commercial awareness: the supply chain, product design, competition and customer expectations
K22: Past and current UK knitting industry: medical, hosiery, geotextiles, fashion, performance wear
K23: Methods of communication: verbal
Skills
S1: Read and interpret knitting instructions and specifications
S2: Schedule, plan and prioritise the workload
S3: Identify, report and resolve any discrepancies with work instructions
S4: Select and use yarns or materials, for example colour, type, count
S5: Inspect raw materials, identifying and reporting faults if necessary
S6: Identify and set up knitting machines
S7: Organise and prepare the work area for knitting production
S8: Select software and input data
S9: Conduct safety checks in relation to the work area and knitting machines
S10: Conduct test runs and identify quality issues
S11: Correct product faults
S12: Identify, report and resolve knitting machine issues
S13: Adjust knitting machines
S14: Change knitting machine needles and elements as required
S15: Quality check final products and prepare for the next stage of the process
S16: Identify and segregate reject products
S17: Identify and segregate material for reuse, recycling and disposal
S18: Enter information for example work records, work tickets, work dockets
S19: Conduct first line preventative maintenance, for example stripping and cleaning knitting machines
S20: Apply continuous improvement techniques
S21: Communicate with colleagues for example verbal and written work instructions
S22: Produce a knitted product costing
S23: Follow safe working practices, for example follows manual handling, lifting and safe ergonomic practice
Behaviours
B1: Team player, for example participates with others to accomplish organisational and team goals
B2: Prioritises health, safety and welfare of self and others over other demands
B3: Adaptable for example responds positively to changes in priorities and work deadlines
B4: Takes ownership for work, for example accepts responsibilities, demonstrates initiative, motivated, and self-managing
B5: Strives for continuous improvements in relation to product quality, production processes, and production systems
B6: Committed to continued professional development for example reflects on performance, seeks opportunities to develop and advance in response to the evolving production environment and technologies