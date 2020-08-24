 
Knitted product manufacturing technician

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), Manual Handling, First aid procedures, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Risk Assessment Back to Duty

K2: Equality & Diversity in the workplace Back to Duty

K3: Waste and energy management, environmental and sustainability policies and procedures Back to Duty

K4: Different types of knitting machines used in the production process and their applications: jacquard, circular, computerised flat knitting machines Back to Duty

K5: The set up, programming and adjustment of knitting machines Back to Duty

K6: Routine knitting machine maintenance: cleaning, preventative maintenance, testing Back to Duty

K7: Knitting machine programmes: data input, software, issues and adjustments Back to Duty

K8: Yarn or material types, origin, behaviour and specifications: content, characteristics and storage requirements Back to Duty

K9: Work organisation; the importance and benefits of a clean, clear, well organised work area Back to Duty

K10: Different types of knitting processes: weft knitting, interlock, purl, warp knitting Back to Duty

K11: The principles of the knitting process: stitch formation, knitting structures, stitch density Back to Duty

K12: How knitted components or knitted fabric make up the end product Back to Duty

K13: Work documentation purpose and requirements: technical packs, specifications, technical sheets, Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs), dockets/tickets Back to Duty

K14: Problem solving techniques: fault finding and rectifying for knitting machines and knitted product Back to Duty

K15: Production efficiencies, priorities and performance: targets, performance rates, deadlines Back to Duty

K16: Quality standards and systems: specification, tolerances, and quality checks Back to Duty

K17: The principles of continuous improvement methods: lean manufacture, 6-sigma, KAIZEN, 5S (Sort, Set in order, Shine, Standardise and Sustain) Back to Duty

K18: Production costs of the knitted product: raw materials, labour, overheads Back to Duty

K19: Team working techniques and benefits Back to Duty

K20: Time management techniques: production planning, prioritising and tracking Back to Duty

K21: Commercial awareness: the supply chain, product design, competition and customer expectations Back to Duty

K22: Past and current UK knitting industry: medical, hosiery, geotextiles, fashion, performance wear Back to Duty

K23: Methods of communication: verbal Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Read and interpret knitting instructions and specifications Back to Duty

S2: Schedule, plan and prioritise the workload Back to Duty

S3: Identify, report and resolve any discrepancies with work instructions Back to Duty

S4: Select and use yarns or materials, for example colour, type, count Back to Duty

S5: Inspect raw materials, identifying and reporting faults if necessary Back to Duty

S6: Identify and set up knitting machines Back to Duty

S7: Organise and prepare the work area for knitting production Back to Duty

S8: Select software and input data Back to Duty

S9: Conduct safety checks in relation to the work area and knitting machines Back to Duty

S10: Conduct test runs and identify quality issues Back to Duty

S11: Correct product faults Back to Duty

S12: Identify, report and resolve knitting machine issues Back to Duty

S13: Adjust knitting machines Back to Duty

S14: Change knitting machine needles and elements as required Back to Duty

S15: Quality check final products and prepare for the next stage of the process Back to Duty

S16: Identify and segregate reject products Back to Duty

S17: Identify and segregate material for reuse, recycling and disposal Back to Duty

S18: Enter information for example work records, work tickets, work dockets Back to Duty

S19: Conduct first line preventative maintenance, for example stripping and cleaning knitting machines Back to Duty

S20: Apply continuous improvement techniques Back to Duty

S21: Communicate with colleagues for example verbal and written work instructions Back to Duty

S22: Produce a knitted product costing Back to Duty

S23: Follow safe working practices, for example follows manual handling, lifting and safe ergonomic practice Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Team player, for example participates with others to accomplish organisational and team goals Back to Duty

B2: Prioritises health, safety and welfare of self and others over other demands Back to Duty

B3: Adaptable for example responds positively to changes in priorities and work deadlines Back to Duty

B4: Takes ownership for work, for example accepts responsibilities, demonstrates initiative, motivated, and self-managing Back to Duty

B5: Strives for continuous improvements in relation to product quality, production processes, and production systems Back to Duty

B6: Committed to continued professional development for example reflects on performance, seeks opportunities to develop and advance in response to the evolving production environment and technologies Back to Duty

