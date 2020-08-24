 
Junior vfx artist (generalist)

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The principles of 3D space, including projections and UV texturing Back to Duty

K2: How to identify production requirements from a brief Back to Duty

K3: The different software and techniques that could be used; the implications of their use, how to customise these and how they can be used to solve problems Back to Duty

K4: How to obtain reference materials and previously created assets Back to Duty

K5: How to plan your approach to the work; techniques, optimisation and schedule Back to Duty

K6: The requirements and expectations of the workflow, and of other team members who will use the assets you create Back to Duty

K7: How to use software to create: a model, a texture map, puppet rig and a blocked animation Back to Duty

K8: The importance of naming conventions, file formats and version control and the impact of not doing this correctly Back to Duty

K9: The value of VFX content and confidentiality to the business and its customers, why it is important to maintain data security, and the legal and regulatory requirements which apply to VFX assets such as copyright and intellectual property rights Back to Duty

K10: How good, timely communication can contribute to productive working relationships with clients and customers Back to Duty

K11: The context within the production of: own role, the production pipeline and how own role interacts with this, the department they are working in, and the subsequent stages of the workflow process Back to Duty

K12: Research methods, techniques and tools that can be used and where to find credible sources of information and how to check their validity Back to Duty

K13: The VFX industry and the terminology, current tools and workflows used Back to Duty

K14: The rendering requirements for the production and how to optimise assets when using the appropriate rendering tools and techniques Back to Duty

K15: How to identify and select the different rendering techniques and tools to use, and how to save and duplicate render settings across multiple files Back to Duty

K16: Why is important to evaluate progress and seek feedback on your work in VFX Back to Duty

K17: The production requirements, processes and workflow Back to Duty

K18: The types of data and information you might receive from an on-set environment Back to Duty

K19: How to identify where your asset or shot fits within a sequence Back to Duty

K20: The process of following image features across a series of frames in order to record the position of an object in the source footage Back to Duty

K21: How the camera moves, the impact on the tracking process and how to select the most appropriate method to produce an accurate track Back to Duty

K22: The technical process of tracking and how you can improve the accuracy and efficiency of tracking the shot Back to Duty

K23: Lens distortion, parallax and overscan Back to Duty

K24: The principles of computer systems, IP networks and shared storage systems as applied in VFX Back to Duty

K25: How assets are managed throughout the workflow including: production storage, shared storage, nearline storage and archive, whether on premises or in the cloud Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Identify the information required, and gather the appropriate research and reference materials to carry out your work to expected creative, narrative and technical standards on each production Back to Duty

S2: Select the appropriate software and technique to meet the required standards and brief, taking into account the needs of other departments in the production pipeline Back to Duty

S3: Analyse and determine the most appropriate approach to carry out the work Back to Duty

S4: Select and use software to create: a model, a texture map, puppet rig and blocked animation to meet the requirements of the brief Back to Duty

S5: Store and organise assets in order to enable their use throughout the rest of the pipeline Back to Duty

S6: Operate within and adhere to agreed organisational policies, standards and procedures such as health & safety, confidentiality, security, asset storage and legal and regulatory requirements Back to Duty

S7: Manage own workload and operate both individually and as part of a wider VFX team, keeping colleagues, clients and/or other departments updated on progress and report any issues arising Back to Duty

S8: Use reliable information to keep-up-to date with the new tools, software, data and other related technology, and how they affect your work Back to Duty

S9: Present findings and conclusions to meet the needs of the audience Back to Duty

S10: Identify render errors and fix/escalate them as appropriate Back to Duty

S11: Apply render settings across multiple assets Back to Duty

S12: Review assets created with the relevant people, offering suggestions to assist others with the production Back to Duty

S13: Respond positively to feedback about the assets created, making refinements as needed Back to Duty

S14: Work in line with agreed workflows, adapting to operational and creative changes as they occur Back to Duty

S15: Trouble shoot VFX problems, taking responsibility for the course of action followed and sharing solutions Back to Duty

S16: Escalate VFX problems to the appropriate person if it can’t be solved, and act on the advice given to solve the problem Back to Duty

S17: Analyse, interpret and use on-set data and information Back to Duty

S18: Create accurate point tracks and planar tracks in line with production requirements Back to Duty

S19: Interpret and correct lens distortion, parallax and overscan Back to Duty

S20: Model and manipulate geometry for scene reconstruction Back to Duty

S21: Multitask on simultaneous projects, often for different clients, deciding how to prioritise the work to ensure that all tasks are completed on schedule Back to Duty

S22: Ensure data integrity when moving assets between storage systems Back to Duty

S23: Deliver content in the correct format as required by the employer and clients Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Works with sustained concentration and with attention to detail; able to self-check work for quality control Back to Duty

B2: Works on own initiative, is proactive and inquisitive; responds positively to feedback about assets created, making refinements as needed and recognises their own level of authority and when it is necessary to escalate issues Back to Duty

B3: Thinks creatively and logically to solve technical problems - contributes to a process continual improvement of workflow and technique. Uses initiative and innovation to problem solve, to provide creative solutions and opportunities for the production Back to Duty

B4: Is flexible and can work under pressure- managing and re-organising priorities and bringing multiple tasks to completion within deadlines, communicating progress as required Back to Duty

B5: Demonstrates judgement in assessing the use of emerging practice within the constraints of a production environment. Does not willingly accept second best, and is pragmatic about balancing client expectations against the available time and budget Back to Duty

B6: Creates and maintains positive, professional, trusting and ethical working relationships with their team and the wider range of internal, external and connected stakeholders Back to Duty

