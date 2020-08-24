Media production co-ordinator

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: The context of their role within the production, the department they are working in, and the subsequent stages of the workflow process
K2: How, where and when to record and communicate information regarding the progress of the production
K3: The requirements and production documentation that may be needed when travelling for example, carnet
K4: The different environments, formats and types and scales of production that affect the nature and quantity of resources required
K5: Where to locate and how to use, appropriate and reliable financial information and advice
K6: What is required by other departments, facilities and/or clients for the production
K7: The specifications for the crew, the facilities and the technical services required for the production
K8: How to access potential suppliers and crew members, and secure contracts and rates
K9: Organisational policies, legal and financial requirements which apply to obtaining resources
K10: The commercial goals and priorities of productions you work on and how these impact on budgets and schedules
K11: How to accurately code all production expenditure and record ongoing production costs against budget projections to monitor and report back on the production budget
K12: The duration, cost and value of production activities and the impact they have, on remaining on schedule and on budget
K13: How to identify potential health and safety risks for a production, the company procedures for reporting hazards and risks to the appropriate personnel and feeding into the production team's plans to ensure the health and safety of others on a production
K14: The industry regulations, codes of practice, required licenses and/or legal requirements that may affect a production when working such as work permits, diversity monitoring, or carbon calculators
K15: The key issues relating to the clearance of copyright materials
K16: The effect different types of copyright has on different types of material
K17: The needs of a production in using copyright material/content, and the processes required to obtain the necessary legal rights of this
K18: Where to obtain advice and information from specialist sources for materials that are subject to complex and unusual copyright regulations
K19: The importance of the production co-ordinator role, responsibilities within the team and impact of own actions in achieving the vision and aims of the production
K20: How to use effective communication techniques to build rapport with a range of colleagues and suppliers e.g. using positive questioning and active listening
K21: How to create an environment of trust and mutual respect with production partners
K22: How to co-ordinate and run review sessions with the team, supervisors and/or clients as appropriate
K23: How to influence and motivate others to achieve results
K24: The importance of accurate, effective and timely communication within own team, and with other departments to ensure efficient progress of the production
K25: The production process from pre to post, and key aspects of each stage within end-to-end production workflows; the different types of activities which occur in the stages of production, and the production co-ordinator's responsibility for these
K26: The life cycle of a film, television, short form, commercial, radio/audio, VFX or animation production including the organisational framework
K27: The importance of agreed workflows and how to adapt these to meet the needs of a production
K28: The needs of a particular production and the technical processes required to deliver those
K29: How and when to obtain creative content and ensure the production company owns the necessary legal rights
K30: The requirements of the post-production schedule and the post production process
K31: How to utilise relevant database and scheduling software/tools to communicate information to the relevant teams/departments
K32: The editorial process and how to manage activities such as client turnover, ingest, client review, finishing or and/or deliverables
K33: The workflow of both live-action and computer generated based projects and the functions of relevant departments within that workflow
K34: The common file formats and resolutions used in the production process
K35: How to schedule a production, and the factors that need to be considered when scheduling
K36: How to prepare scripts for use in scripted and non-scripted productions
K37: How technical operations work in studios, sets and/or on location
K38: How to increase production content distribution via multiple platforms
K39: How best to use facilities in order to advise production teams on the most appropriate Post-Production route, taking into account availability of staff and facilities
K40: The purpose of post-production within the end-to-end production process
K41: How and when to ask questions to improve your practice and performance
K42: How to use resources, such as online sites, to update knowledge and identify industry trends
Skills
S1: Operate within and adhere to agreed organisational policies, standards and procedures, adapting to operational changes as they occur for a production
S2: Be responsible for creating and maintaining production documentation and records such as: schedules, scripts, call sheets, technical requisitions, camera sheets, client feedback, review notes cast, and/or crew lists
S3: Compile resourcing and progress reports, drawing on information from all relevant departments in line with production requirements
S4: Liaise with other departments, acting as first point of contact on the production
S5: Provide production personnel with up-to-date information on production activities
S6: Monitor the use of production materials, equipment and supplies ensuring these are used effectively
S7: Assist with, sourcing or booking crew, contributors, talent or suppliers to meet production requirements crew and suppliers to meet production requirements
S8: Manage logistics and/or travel, liaising with other departments when required
S9: Assist with the preparation of a production budget, analyse the use of the production budget to maintain accurate financial records
S10: Monitor and control compliance for the production relating to legal, regulatory, organisational and industry codes of practice
S11: Identify and mitigate any risks to the production, escalating issues if necessary
S12: Comply with company Health and Safety policies and practices,and complete risk assessments for tasks and work activities within and relevant to, own role
S13: Research and establish sources of copyright for the materials being used on a production
S14: Analyse the proposed use, and wider impact on the budget, of using copyright materials for a production
S15: Lead liaison with copyright owners and license holders to obtain their terms and conditions
S16: Acquire clearances and permission for material as agreed with the producer, and maintain accurate records
S17: Store materials/content obtained, in accordance with organisational policies and procedures
S18: Co-ordinate activities and logistics to support the production team
S19: Build rapport and collaborate effectively with partners on productions such as cast, crew, and contributors, including chaperones and tutors where appropriate
S20: Communicate factually and tactfully with colleagues and clients; resolving problems on productions when required
S21: Allocate resources and delegate tasks within the production to meet deadlines
S22: Conduct discussions and negotiations in ways which promote good working relationships e.g. using positive questioning and active listening, adapting communication methods as required
S23: Work in line with agreed workflows, adapting to operational changes as they occur
S24: Assist with management of the set, studio or location of the production
S25: Accommodate the technical needs of the creative team, including pre and post production
S26: Work collaboratively with senior personnel to ensure the final product is delivered to industry standards including technical and legal requirements
S27: Manage liaison with the appropriate government agencies as required e.g. for work permits, licenses
S28: Assess the project schedule and interpret/relay the priorities to the team
S29: Liaise with other Post Production facilities, Animators and Broadcasters representing the organisation's interests and relationships, acting as the contact point for the Post Production Department
S30: Co-ordinate the scheduling of the production in line with organisational requirements
S31: Prepare production promotion, presentation and support material such as online, stills, press packages
S32: Prepare scripts for use in scripted and non-scripted productions; formatting, supervising or managing versioning
S33: Manage the delivery process of materials to clients/external companies, keeping parties informed of progress and change
S34: Negotiate delivery dates and format requirements with productions
S35: Proactively look for ways to improve efficiency within the production environment
S36: Integrate the schedules of parallel productions, balancing genre and facilities clashes to ensure priorities are met and the best business outcome is achieved
S37: Multitask on simultaneous productions, often for different clients, deciding how to prioritise the work to ensure that all tasks are completed on schedule
S38: Take ownership to resolve and/or escalate faults/incidents/problems to the appropriate person, within agreed governance parameters
S39: Create and maintain a professional development record to document progress against key competencies and enable effective learning from the workplace
S40: Seek out learning and networking opportunities that will be most beneficial to you
Behaviours
B1: Adding Value - Provides information that positively contributes to influencing business and production decisions whilst continually striving to improve own working processes and those of the production.
B2: Resilience and Enthusiasm - Adapts positively to changing work priorities and patterns, ensuring deadlines continue to be met. Is proactive and explores new ideas and non-standard ways of working which will enhance and deliver the best results for the production
B3: Productivity - Organises work effectively and achieves required results within deadlines. Demonstrates the drive and energy to get things done in pressurised situations and escalates appropriately when necessary.
B4: Ethics and Integrity - Honest and principled in all of their actions and interactions. They will be respectful and inclusive of others, and meet the ethical requirements of their profession.
B5: Flexibility - Willing to both listen and learn and to accept changing priorities and working requirements and has the flexibility to maintain high standards in a changing production environment.
B6: Personal Accountability -Takes the initiative and responsibility for own learning and development. Proactively takes responsibility for completing tasks and meeting expectations. Consistently prioritises in order to achieve timely outcomes for a production. Recognises when mistakes are made and taking personal responsibility to address them.