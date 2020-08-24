 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Media production co-ordinator

Details
Hits: 8
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The context of their role within the production, the department they are working in, and the subsequent stages of the workflow process Back to Duty

K2: How, where and when to record and communicate information regarding the progress of the production Back to Duty

K3: The requirements and production documentation that may be needed when travelling for example, carnet Back to Duty

K4: The different environments, formats and types and scales of production that affect the nature and quantity of resources required Back to Duty

K5: Where to locate and how to use, appropriate and reliable financial information and advice Back to Duty

K6: What is required by other departments, facilities and/or clients for the production Back to Duty

K7: The specifications for the crew, the facilities and the technical services required for the production Back to Duty

K8: How to access potential suppliers and crew members, and secure contracts and rates Back to Duty

K9: Organisational policies, legal and financial requirements which apply to obtaining resources Back to Duty

K10: The commercial goals and priorities of productions you work on and how these impact on budgets and schedules Back to Duty

K11: How to accurately code all production expenditure and record ongoing production costs against budget projections to monitor and report back on the production budget Back to Duty

K12: The duration, cost and value of production activities and the impact they have, on remaining on schedule and on budget Back to Duty

K13: How to identify potential health and safety risks for a production, the company procedures for reporting hazards and risks to the appropriate personnel and feeding into the production team’s plans to ensure the health and safety of others on a production Back to Duty

K14: The industry regulations, codes of practice, required licenses and/or legal requirements that may affect a production when working such as work permits, diversity monitoring, or carbon calculators Back to Duty

K15: The key issues relating to the clearance of copyright materials Back to Duty

K16: The effect different types of copyright has on different types of material Back to Duty

K17: The needs of a production in using copyright material/content, and the processes required to obtain the necessary legal rights of this Back to Duty

K18: Where to obtain advice and information from specialist sources for materials that are subject to complex and unusual copyright regulations Back to Duty

Knitted product manufacturing technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 19
Junior vfx artist (generalist)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The principles of 3D space, including projections and
Bookbinder
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Basic understanding of legislative requirements and r

K19: The importance of the production co-ordinator role, responsibilities within the team and impact of own actions in achieving the vision and aims of the production Back to Duty

K20: How to use effective communication techniques to build rapport with a range of colleagues and suppliers e.g. using positive questioning and active listening Back to Duty

K21: How to create an environment of trust and mutual respect with production partners Back to Duty

K22: How to co-ordinate and run review sessions with the team, supervisors and/or clients as appropriate Back to Duty

K23: How to influence and motivate others to achieve results Back to Duty

K24: The importance of accurate, effective and timely communication within own team, and with other departments to ensure efficient progress of the production Back to Duty

K25: The production process from pre to post, and key aspects of each stage within end-to-end production workflows; the different types of activities which occur in the stages of production, and the production co-ordinator’s responsibility for these Back to Duty

K26: The life cycle of a film, television, short form, commercial, radio/audio, VFX or animation production including the organisational framework Back to Duty

K27: The importance of agreed workflows and how to adapt these to meet the needs of a production Back to Duty

K28: The needs of a particular production and the technical processes required to deliver those Back to Duty

K29: How and when to obtain creative content and ensure the production company owns the necessary legal rights Back to Duty

K30: The requirements of the post-production schedule and the post production process Back to Duty

K31: How to utilise relevant database and scheduling software/tools to communicate information to the relevant teams/departments Back to Duty

K32: The editorial process and how to manage activities such as client turnover, ingest, client review, finishing or and/or deliverables Back to Duty

K33: The workflow of both live-action and computer generated based projects and the functions of relevant departments within that workflow Back to Duty

K34: The common file formats and resolutions used in the production process Back to Duty

K35: How to schedule a production, and the factors that need to be considered when scheduling Back to Duty

K36: How to prepare scripts for use in scripted and non-scripted productions Back to Duty

K37: How technical operations work in studios, sets and/or on location Back to Duty

K38: How to increase production content distribution via multiple platforms Back to Duty

K39: How best to use facilities in order to advise production teams on the most appropriate Post-Production route, taking into account availability of staff and facilities Back to Duty

K40: The purpose of post-production within the end-to-end production process Back to Duty

K41: How and when to ask questions to improve your practice and performance Back to Duty

K42: How to use resources, such as online sites, to update knowledge and identify industry trends Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Operate within and adhere to agreed organisational policies, standards and procedures, adapting to operational changes as they occur for a production Back to Duty

S2: Be responsible for creating and maintaining production documentation and records such as: schedules, scripts, call sheets, technical requisitions, camera sheets, client feedback, review notes cast, and/or crew lists Back to Duty

S3: Compile resourcing and progress reports, drawing on information from all relevant departments in line with production requirements Back to Duty

S4: Liaise with other departments, acting as first point of contact on the production Back to Duty

S5: Provide production personnel with up-to-date information on production activities Back to Duty

S6: Monitor the use of production materials, equipment and supplies ensuring these are used effectively Back to Duty

S7: Assist with, sourcing or booking crew, contributors, talent or suppliers to meet production requirements crew and suppliers to meet production requirements Back to Duty

S8: Manage logistics and/or travel, liaising with other departments when required Back to Duty

S9: Assist with the preparation of a production budget, analyse the use of the production budget to maintain accurate financial records Back to Duty

S10: Monitor and control compliance for the production relating to legal, regulatory, organisational and industry codes of practice Back to Duty

S11: Identify and mitigate any risks to the production, escalating issues if necessary Back to Duty

S12: Comply with company Health and Safety policies and practices,and complete risk assessments for tasks and work activities within and relevant to, own role Back to Duty

S13: Research and establish sources of copyright for the materials being used on a production Back to Duty

S14: Analyse the proposed use, and wider impact on the budget, of using copyright materials for a production Back to Duty

S15: Lead liaison with copyright owners and license holders to obtain their terms and conditions Back to Duty

S16: Acquire clearances and permission for material as agreed with the producer, and maintain accurate records Back to Duty

S17: Store materials/content obtained, in accordance with organisational policies and procedures Back to Duty

S18: Co-ordinate activities and logistics to support the production team Back to Duty

S19: Build rapport and collaborate effectively with partners on productions such as cast, crew, and contributors, including chaperones and tutors where appropriate Back to Duty

S20: Communicate factually and tactfully with colleagues and clients; resolving problems on productions when required Back to Duty

S21: Allocate resources and delegate tasks within the production to meet deadlines Back to Duty

S22: Conduct discussions and negotiations in ways which promote good working relationships e.g. using positive questioning and active listening, adapting communication methods as required Back to Duty

S23: Work in line with agreed workflows, adapting to operational changes as they occur Back to Duty

S24: Assist with management of the set, studio or location of the production Back to Duty

S25: Accommodate the technical needs of the creative team, including pre and post production Back to Duty

S26: Work collaboratively with senior personnel to ensure the final product is delivered to industry standards including technical and legal requirements Back to Duty

S27: Manage liaison with the appropriate government agencies as required e.g. for work permits, licenses Back to Duty

S28: Assess the project schedule and interpret/relay the priorities to the team Back to Duty

S29: Liaise with other Post Production facilities, Animators and Broadcasters representing the organisation’s interests and relationships, acting as the contact point for the Post Production Department Back to Duty

S30: Co-ordinate the scheduling of the production in line with organisational requirements Back to Duty

S31: Prepare production promotion, presentation and support material such as online, stills, press packages Back to Duty

S32: Prepare scripts for use in scripted and non-scripted productions; formatting, supervising or managing versioning Back to Duty

S33: Manage the delivery process of materials to clients/external companies, keeping parties informed of progress and change Back to Duty

S34: Negotiate delivery dates and format requirements with productions Back to Duty

S35: Proactively look for ways to improve efficiency within the production environment Back to Duty

S36: Integrate the schedules of parallel productions, balancing genre and facilities clashes to ensure priorities are met and the best business outcome is achieved Back to Duty

S37: Multitask on simultaneous productions, often for different clients, deciding how to prioritise the work to ensure that all tasks are completed on schedule Back to Duty

S38: Take ownership to resolve and/or escalate faults/incidents/problems to the appropriate person, within agreed governance parameters Back to Duty

S39: Create and maintain a professional development record to document progress against key competencies and enable effective learning from the workplace Back to Duty

S40: Seek out learning and networking opportunities that will be most beneficial to you Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Adding Value - Provides information that positively contributes to influencing business and production decisions whilst continually striving to improve own working processes and those of the production. Back to Duty

B2: Resilience and Enthusiasm - Adapts positively to changing work priorities and patterns, ensuring deadlines continue to be met. Is proactive and explores new ideas and non-standard ways of working which will enhance and deliver the best results for the production Back to Duty

B3: Productivity - Organises work effectively and achieves required results within deadlines. Demonstrates the drive and energy to get things done in pressurised situations and escalates appropriately when necessary. Back to Duty

B4: Ethics and Integrity - Honest and principled in all of their actions and interactions. They will be respectful and inclusive of others, and meet the ethical requirements of their profession. Back to Duty

B5: Flexibility - Willing to both listen and learn and to accept changing priorities and working requirements and has the flexibility to maintain high standards in a changing production environment. Back to Duty

B6: Personal Accountability -Takes the initiative and responsibility for own learning and development. Proactively takes responsibility for completing tasks and meeting expectations. Consistently prioritises in order to achieve timely outcomes for a production. Recognises when mistakes are made and taking personal responsibility to address them. Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: information for students
Resources
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Roger Taylor writes to Royal Statistical Society about the Ofqual approach to moderating teacher assessed exam grades
Resources
Letter from Toger Taylor, the Chair of @Ofqual to Prof. Deborah Ashby
Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Procurement and supply assistant
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and t
Material cutter
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and posi
Water process operative
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The water industry: the water cycle and key stakehold
Space engineering technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Spacecraft Systems including power, attitude control,
Engineer surveyor
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Company inspection procedures and processes Back to D
Knitted product manufacturing technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 19
Junior vfx artist (generalist)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The principles of 3D space, including projections and
Bookbinder
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Basic understanding of legislative requirements and r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 23 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Building bridges between policymakers, governments, and the private sector to improve employability… https://t.co/vP89lkuDiY
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 days ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page