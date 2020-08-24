 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bookbinder

Details
Hits: 4
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Basic understanding of legislative requirements and responsibilities relating to health and safety, manual handling, hazardous substances (COSHH), chemicals, dust, hazard identification and risk assessment in the work area Back to Duty

K2: Understand the environmental impact of working practices, minimising waste, the efficient use of resources and recycling/re-using materials Back to Duty

K3: Understand the mechanical and physical properties of tools and the purposes for which they are designed Back to Duty

K4: Understand how different tools are maintained and stored properly Back to Duty

K5: Understanding the different roles and responsibilities of those who may be found in the workshop or working alongside/supervising Back to Duty

K6: Understand the physical infrastructure of the workshop, including the correct methods and locations for storage and disposal of equipment, materials and waste products Back to Duty

K7: Understand the basic principles of book design and construction and know each step of the bookbinding process in detail from start to finish Back to Duty

K8: Understanding how to handle, disassemble, clean and re-assemble books Back to Duty

K9: Knowledge of the techniques used in fine leather binding, including: Sewing on cords and tapes by hand, lacing on boards, the purpose of headbands and how they are made, drawing on leather covers Back to Duty

K10: Understand why it is important to sometimes restore or conserve books as an alternative to rebinding Back to Duty

K11: Knowledge of the uses and applications of different types of enclosures, such as drop-back boxes and slipcases Back to Duty

K12: Knowledge of customers’ individual requirements and appreciation of how these may vary within different sectors including private individuals, publishers, and institutions. Back to Duty

K13: Understand which binding procedure or restoration/conservation process is most appropriate for each specific project, being aware of the limitations of each and knowing how this translates into costs and timescale Back to Duty

K14: Knowledge of the appropriate language/terms for the customer or for a colleague when describing what work needs to be carried out Back to Duty

K15: Understanding the importance of the functionality of books and the ethical considerations of preserving books in their original condition Back to Duty

K16: Understand the reason and importance of keeping accurate timesheets and records of work undertaken Back to Duty

K17: Awareness of how the workflow process is managed from the enquiry and ordering stage through to the completion of a project and the return of items to customers Back to Duty

Knitted product manufacturing technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 19
Junior vfx artist (generalist)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The principles of 3D space, including projections and
Media production co-ordinator
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The context of their role within the production, the

K18: Knowing what is technically possible within the bookbinder's skillset and how to communicate this to the customer Back to Duty

K19: Understanding the varied nature of the workload and how different jobs can be processed at the same time to allow for pressing and drying times Back to Duty

K20: Understanding of the importance of learned techniques, their possible range applications and where skills-gaps need to be addressed through continuous professional development Back to Duty

K21: Understand the criteria by which a hand-bound book is judged and differentiated from a machine-made binding Back to Duty

K22: Understand the differences between fine-binding, commercial case bindings and other common forms of binding such as account books, ledgers and stationery binding Back to Duty

K23: Understand why different materials were used at different periods of history and be able to recognise the principal types of leather commonly found in Western binding structures e.g. calfskin, goatskin, sheepskin Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Comply with relevant health, safety and environmental legislation (Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974) e.g. logging and reporting incidents, correct use of PPE Back to Duty

S2: Safely use equipment in accordance with manufacturer's instructions and/or in accordance with workshop practices for equipment made in the workshop Back to Duty

S3: Sharpen, repair or fettle tools as appropriate Back to Duty

S4: Make or repair housing and cases for tools Back to Duty

S5: Select and cut-out the appropriate materials for each specific process Back to Duty

S6: Clean off backs and take down old sewing structures without damaging the artefacts Back to Duty

S7: Assist with light refurbishment and cleaning of leather covers and text papers Back to Duty

S8: Interpret and record customer’s requirements accurately and be able to convey those instructions to senior colleagues Back to Duty

S9: Express contributions to a project simply and clearly to the customer and employer Back to Duty

S10: Where appropriate, in addition to making new bindings, the bookbinder must be able to assist in restoration and conservation processes, particularly bindings made in leather cloth and paper bindings. Required skills include: • Ability to collate, record and assess items prior to treatment. • To take down sewing structures and assist with the removal of old adhesives. • Repair signatures prior to resewing. • Assist in sourcing, preparing and cutting suitable materials. • Assist (under supervision) with refurbishment and small repairs Back to Duty

S11: Record any incident, damages and/or any alteration in procedures in an accurate and precise manner Back to Duty

S12: Record accurately the use of materials and the time taken on projects and where required, evaluate methods and processes in order to work at maximum efficiency Back to Duty

S13: Participate in the management of the business workflow, including using the appropriate paperwork and software to monitor progress of projects Back to Duty

S14: Display effective listening and communications skills to a customer throughout the life of all projects and address customer problems, which may be complex and non-routine Back to Duty

S15: Use a range of formats such as narrative accounts, sketches, drawing or illustrations to contribute to continuous professional development and to act as a reference for future projects Back to Duty

S16: Build basic boxes as required for each artefact as per customer requirements Back to Duty

S17: Apply manual dexterity to produce a high quality product, which meets industry standards for hand-bound books Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: A professional attitude to all aspects of workshop procedures Back to Duty

B2: Follow all procedures accurately and with great patience. Pay attention to the smallest details in the craft process Back to Duty

B3: Adopt a questioning attitude to ensure that processes are understood and applied properly Back to Duty

B4: Be prepared to intervene when seeing procedures not being followed and be prepared to escalate a matter to senior colleagues where a Health & Safety issue may be present Back to Duty

B5: Acting responsibly when handling rare and precious materials and artefacts Back to Duty

B6: Show tact and understanding when dealing with customers’ needs Back to Duty

B7: Be willing to learn and take time to consider how to describe work and how to communicate it to customers Back to Duty

B8: A sensitive and conscientious approach to the work that treats each project on an individual basis, regardless of value or age of the artefact Back to Duty

B9: Take a responsible and meticulous approach to filling-out cost sheets and time sheets Back to Duty

B10: Being responsible for ensuring that each part of the process is carried out diligently Back to Duty

B11: Have the ability to discuss and develop ideas with colleagues and customers in order to address both routine and complex, non-routine tasks Back to Duty

B12: A flexible approach and having the self-discipline and patience to switch from one project to another depending on business requirements Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: information for students
Resources
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Roger Taylor writes to Royal Statistical Society about the Ofqual approach to moderating teacher assessed exam grades
Resources
Letter from Toger Taylor, the Chair of @Ofqual to Prof. Deborah Ashby
Early years support package to help close Covid language gap
Resources
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Clinical associate in psychology (CAP)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand British Psychological Society (BPS) Profes
Procurement and supply assistant
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role of Procurement within the organisation and t
Material cutter
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The material cutters role, responsibilities, and posi
Water process operative
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The water industry: the water cycle and key stakehold
Space engineering technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Spacecraft Systems including power, attitude control,
Engineer surveyor
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Company inspection procedures and processes Back to D
Knitted product manufacturing technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health & Safety: Health and Safety at Work Act 19
Junior vfx artist (generalist)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The principles of 3D space, including projections and
Media production co-ordinator
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The context of their role within the production, the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 23 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Building bridges between policymakers, governments, and the private sector to improve employability… https://t.co/vP89lkuDiY
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 days ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page