Asbestos removal operative

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: Legislation and official guidance relevant to installing and removing licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas, whilst working in the workplace, below ground level, at height, in confined spaces, with tools and equipment, and with materials and substances. Back to Duty
K2: Compliance with the given contract information to install and remove licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas to the required specification from a variety of environments including domestic, commercial and industrial properties. Back to Duty
K3: Legislation and official guidance relevant to stripping and removing licensed asbestos, including responsibilities under current legislation and official guidance whilst working in the workplace, below ground level, at height, in confined spaces, with tools and equipment, with materials and substances, with movement/storage of materials, and by manual handling and mechanical lifting. Back to Duty
K4: Workplace health, safety and welfare legislation requirements. Back to Duty
K5: Hazards associated with the workplace that have not been previously controlled, the reporting of them in accordance with organisational procedures, such as manual handling, faulty equipment, sharps, electrical hazards, slips and trips, working at height, and biological and chemical hazards. Back to Duty
K6: Organisation-specific policies and procedures. Back to Duty
K7: The various security arrangements and approved procedures. Back to Duty
K8: The movement, handling and/or storing of resources including manual handling and mechanical lifting. Back to Duty
K9: The different types of asbestos and their properties. Chrysotile, Amosite and Crocidolite. The history of asbestos use in the built environment and the different areas it can be found. What action to take when it is discovered. Back to Duty
K10: The risks posed to the environment by asbestos. Back to Duty
Skills
S1: Interpret the given information relating to the work and resources when installing and removing licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas Back to Duty
S2: Maintain safe working practices when installing and removing licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas Back to Duty
S3: Select the required quantity and quality of resources for the methods of work to install and remove licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas Back to Duty
S4: Minimise the risk of damage to the work and surrounding area when installing and removing licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas Back to Duty
S5: Complete the work within the allocated time when installing and removing licensed asbestos enclosure or containment areas Back to Duty
S6: Interpret the given information relating to the work and resources when stripping and removing licensed asbestos Back to Duty
S7: Maintain safe working practices when stripping and removing licensed asbestos from a variety of environments including domestic, commercial and industrial properties. Back to Duty
S8: Select the required quantity and quality of resources for the methods of work to strip and remove licensed asbestos Back to Duty
S9: Minimise the risk of damage to the work and surrounding area when stripping and removing licensed asbestos Back to Duty
S10: Complete the work within the allocated time when stripping and removing licensed asbestos Back to Duty
S11: Comply with the given contract information to strip and remove licensed asbestos materials to the required specification Back to Duty
S12: Communicate with others to establish productive work practices Back to Duty
S13: Follow organisational procedures to plan the sequence of work Back to Duty
S14: Maintain relevant records in accordance with the organisational procedures: Back to Duty
S15: Select the required quantity and quality of resources for the methods of work to move, handle and/or store occupational resources Back to Duty
S16: Prevent the risk of damage to occupational resources and surrounding environment when moving, handling and/or storing resources Back to Duty
S17: Complete the work within the allocated time when moving, handling and/or storing resources Back to Duty
S18: Move, handle and/or store resources in a timely manner and within allocated time frames. Back to Duty
Behaviours
B1: Work responsibly to contribute to workplace health, safety and welfare whilst carrying out work in the relevant occupational area. Recognise and speak up when problems and potential safety issues arise and stop work immediately. Remain calm under pressure and take responsibility to minimise risks. Adhere to safe systems of work and relevant procedures. Back to Duty
B2: Maintain good working relationships when conforming to productive working practices Back to Duty
B3: Maintain safe working practices when moving, handling and/or storing resources Back to Duty
B4: Adopt a professional approach to the work, colleagues and client Back to Duty