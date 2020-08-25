A comparative tool to help local authorities plan for future high needs spend and provision.

High needs benchmarking tool

Local authorities can use this tool to periodically assess their own level of need, spend and pattern of provision against:

  • those of neighbouring local authorities (both geographically and statistically)
  • national trends

Analysis of the data will help inform local authorities’ future plans.

Information about high needs funding and the review and planning role of local authorities is in the high needs funding operational guide.

Published 25 August 2020