Letter sent from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education Skills Funding Agency, to academy trusts in August 2020.

Documents

Letter to academy trust accounting officers: August 2020

PDF, 144KB, 2 pages

Details

Eileen Milner, chief executive and accounting officer of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), writes to accounting officers of academy trusts.

The letter explains that, due to COVID-19, the deadline for academy trusts to submit their financial statements to ESFA for the year ending 31 August 2020 has been extended by one month to 31 January 2021.

It also confirms that the deadline for the land and buildings collection tool (LBCT) has been extended until 17 December 2020 and the accounts return until 23 February 2021.

Update on face coverings in schools
Resources
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings
ApprenticeshipsNI 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from August 2013 to April 2020
Resources
This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the A
Training for Success 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from May 2013 to April 2020
Resources
This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the T

Published 26 August 2020