This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the Training for Success programme in Northern Ireland

Training for Success 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from May 2013 to April 2020

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/training-success-statistics

Statistics in this bulletin cover key information on the Training for Success programme in Northern Ireland, including the number of starts and leavers, occupancy and qualifications achieved.

Published 26 August 2020