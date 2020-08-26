Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 26 August 2020

ESFA Update academies: 26 August 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 26 August 2020

ApprenticeshipsNI 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from August 2013 to April 2020
Training for Success 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from May 2013 to April 2020
Summary guidance on appeals for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2020
Items for further education

InformationLetter from Eileen Milner to college corporation accounting officers
InformationESFA/HMRC debt and fraud data sharing pilot
InformationWave 4 T Level awarding organisation events
InformationMaking data collections via the Submit Learner Data portal
Information2019 to 2020 Year End for grant funded providers with Adult Education Budget delivery

Items for academies

InformationLetter to accounting officer at academy trusts

Items for local authorities

ActionTell us if your contact details have changed
Published 26 August 2020