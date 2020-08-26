Coronavirus (COVID-19): home test kits for schools and FE providers

Guidance for schools and further education (FE) providers on the initial supply of coronavirus (COVID-19) home testing kits for pupils, teachers and staff.

This guidance is for:

  • mainstream schools
  • special schools
  • alternative provision settings
  • post-16 FE providers
  • FE colleges
  • sixth form colleges
  • other FE providers

This guidance applies from 26 August 2020.

All schools and FE providers will receive an initial supply of 10 home test kits.

Home test kits should only be offered if you believe an individual may be unable to access testing elsewhere.

Published 26 August 2020