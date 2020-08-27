Whether you go through Clearing after getting your exam results or you’ve not yet applied for university or college, make sure your student finance is sorted.

If you have not applied for student finance yet

It’s now easier than ever before to apply for student finance. You can now provide us with evidence digitally by uploading it through your online account. You’ll still need to post some types of evidence, like original identity or residency evidence.

It’s important that you apply now, otherwise your money might be late. We’ll try to make sure you get at least some of your student finance for the start of your course, but we can’t guarantee this, so make sure you apply now.

If your university, college or course changes

If you accept a place at university or college through Clearing, you’ll need to sign in to your student finance account and let us know of any changes.

You’ll need to change the university or college on the application as well as your course. You should also make sure you tell us the correct tuition fee being charged for your new course.

If your living situation changes

It’s important that you update where you’ll be living on your application if this has changed, otherwise you might not get the right amount of Maintenance Loan. You should do this at the same time that you update your university or college and your course.

For example, if you’ll now be living at home with your parents instead of moving away, you’ll need to let us know. Find out more with our student finance calculator.

Remember – our expert advisers are available on our social media channels. So if there’s anything you need to contact us about, why not head over to our Facebook page and submit your question.Get your questions answered

Making changes to your application

Check out this step-by-step guide on how to update your student finance application.

It can take up to 6 weeks to approve any new applications or changes to existing applications. Apply now to get a Tuition Fee Loan and at least some Maintenance Loan near the start of your course.Apply now!

After you’ve updated your application

We’ll review your application and get back to you to let you know if there’s any change to the amount of student finance you’ll be paid.

If your application is based on your household income, make sure your parents or partner give us their income details as soon as possible. Don’t forget, you could also get more student finance if your household income has dropped.

Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs): economic outlook 2019
Resources
An assessment of economic performance across all LEPs based on 2019 da
Guidance for students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Resources
SLC issues guidance for students from England, Wales and Northern Irel
Guidance for students from Scotland
Resources
SLC issues guidance for students from Scotland and answers common ques

You should allow 6 weeks for your application to be approved after you make any changes. We recommend regularly checking the progress of your application by signing in to your online account.

Any questions?

Get in touch with us on social media to ask our experts! You can find us on:

Published 27 August 2020 Contents