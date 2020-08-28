A framework for traineeships that sets out who they are for, what they provide and their funding.

Traineeships are programmes of education and training that help young people get the skills and experience they need to get an apprenticeship or a job.

The 2020 to 2021 framework for delivery covers the period from 1 September 2020 to 31 July 2021. There will be a Version 2 of this document in September 2020 with updated guidance.

The 2015 to 2016 framework for delivery details the main policy changes to the traineeships programme since it began in 2013.

Information about traineeships for providers, employers and young people is also available.

Published 9 May 2013
Last updated 28 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Published new framework for delivery guidance for September 2020 to 31 July 2021.

  2. Added 'Traineeships: framework for delivery 2015 to 2016' document.

  3. This revised Framework for Delivery sets out how the programme will be delivered by education and training providers and employers from August 2014.

  4. Document updated on 17 July 2013.

  5. First published.

