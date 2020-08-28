A financial notice to improve issued to Bay Education Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Bay Education Trust

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Bay Education Trust

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bay Education Trust.

A second letter was sent to Bay Education Trust on 10 July 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 2 March 2018
Last updated 28 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to add a letter to lift the financial notice to improve issued to Bay Education Trust.

  2. First published.

