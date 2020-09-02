Guide to help new academy trusts complete their land and buildings information form.

Documents

Academies land and buildings valuation: guide

HTML

Details

To help reduce the burden on educational and care settings at this time, the Department for Education (DfE) and its agencies have cancelled or paused all but the most essential data collections, services and requests from educational and care settings until the end of December 2020. The academies land and buildings valuation has been paused until the end of December 2020 when it will be reviewed. Any academy required to submit a return during this period will be contacted directly with revised guidance, once collection of this return resumes.

Between September and December every year, the Department for Education (DfE) procures:

  • valuations of the land and buildings of all new academies that opened between 1 September of the previous year and 31 August of the current year
  • revaluations of academy land and buildings that were last valued 5 years ago

DfE commissions valuers to carry out a desktop valuation exercise, which allow us to consolidate academies’ valuations into the financial statements within the Sector Annual Report and Accounts (SARA).

The land and buildings information form provides us with basic background data to support the desktop valuation.

New academies should complete and submit the online form within 6 weeks of opening.

Academies that fall into the 5-year revaluation exercise should complete and submit the online form when requested by DfE.

Academies that opened in the year between 1 September and 31 August, and those academies whose land and buildings have been revalued, can find copies of their valuations in the EFA document exchange in the following March.

The copy is for information only, and academies don’t need to do anything with it. The guide on this page provides information on how DfE prepares land and buildings valuations and on how they may be used.

Published 22 August 2014
Last updated 2 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Completion of the land and buildings valuation for new academies has been paused until end of December 2020.

  2. Changed the month that land and buildings valuations are made available from January to March.

  3. Updated to reflect date changes to the annual valuations cycle.

  4. The Education Funding Agency has amended the guide for academies on completing land and buildings valuations with information about the 5-year revaluations and additional information on using the valuations.

  5. Updated to provide a link and guidance for completing a new online form replacing the Excel template.

  6. Updated cells in the spreadsheets with new information

  7. First published.

