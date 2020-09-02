Summary risk provisioning analysis for the Department for Education.

Documents

Risk assessment arrangement provisioning summary 31 March 2020

PDF, 997KB, 27 pages

Risk assessment arrangement provisioning summary 31 August 2019

PDF, 1.26MB, 24 pages

Risk assessment arrangement provisioning summary 31 March 2019

PDF, 1.35MB, 24 pages

Risk assessment arrangement provisioning summary 31 August 2018

PDF, 603KB, 31 pages

Risk assessment arrangement provisioning summary 31 March 2018

PDF, 559KB, 33 pages

Details

The risk protection arrangement (RPA) is an alternative to commercial insurance for public sector schools.

Previous reports, published before 2017, can be found at the National Archives.

Published 2 September 2020