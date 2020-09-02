Sellafield Ltd's top-rated programmes for developing the project managers needed to complete its mission have once again been recognised at the highest level.

Holly Stainton (left) and Flo Hanlon (right)

The organisation has been shortlisted for 3 awards at October’s Festival of Education and Research, run by the Association for Project Management.

One of our graduates, Flo Hanlon is up for Project Management Graduate of the Year, and Holly Stainton is up for Project Management Apprentice of the Year, and Sellafield Ltd itself (represented by the Project Academy and the Project Delivery Directorate Training Lead, Janis Reid) is shortlisted for Project Management Developmental Programme of the Year.

Neil Crewdson, interim project director, Sellafield Ltd, said:

This is fantastic news and once again shows how we are successfully developing the next generation of people who will deliver the projects we need to make the Sellafield site safe for the future.

Our Project Academy is central to this and will ensure West Cumbria is a centre of excellence for project delivery – skills which are essential not just on the Sellafield site, but across industry.

It is great to see this work recognised. Good luck to Flo and Holly.

