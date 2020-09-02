Information about how to claim funding for some types of learning adjustments that you cannot report in the individualised learner record (ILR)

Documents

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) guidance: 2020 to 2021

PDF, 506KB, 23 pages

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) sample file: 2020 to 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 9.99KB

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) validation rules: 2020 to 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 101KB

Details

The earnings adjustment statement (EAS) is an online process that you use to claim funding that you cannot report in the ILR. This is not a mandatory return; you only use the EAS when you are claiming for funding as specified in the funding rules.

This funding falls into the following categories:

  1. Excess learning support
  2. Princes’ Trust
  3. Authorised claims (including audit adjustments)
  4. Learner support
  5. Vulnerable student bursary, the discretionary bursary and free meals
  6. Earnings adjustments for devolved authorities

Further information on learning and learner support and evidence are in the appropriate funding rules. Please refer to the ESFA funding rules landing page for ESFA delivery, or the funding rules for the appropriate devolved authority.

Exceptional learning support claims

You must submit all exceptional learning support claims for 2019 to 2020 by completing the exceptional learning support cost form, not through EAS.

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2019 to 2020

You can find guidance, example files and the validation rules for 2019 to 2020 on the Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2019 to 2020 page.

Published 2 September 2020