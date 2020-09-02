Our privacy notices set out what data we collect, what we do with it, how long we keep it for and your rights under the Data Protection Act 2018.

Documents

Contacting or working with Ofsted: privacy notice

Childcare: Ofsted privacy notice

Further education and skills: Ofsted privacy notice

Schools: Ofsted privacy notice

Social care: Ofsted privacy notice

Initial teacher education (ITE) partnerships: Ofsted privacy notice

Ofsted was established by the Education & Inspections Act 2006. As a non-ministerial government department we are required to process personal data for a wide range of purposes.

Ofsted is the data controller for the personal data described in these notices.

For more about your rights and how to contact Ofsted about how we use personal data, visit our personal information charter.

Published 23 May 2018
Last updated 2 September 2020

  1. Updated the 'How long we keep personal data' section of the further education and skills, initial teacher education and schools privacy notices.

  2. Updated to include details of a pilot in which inspectors in the Unregistered Schools Team will use body worn video cameras when inspecting suspected unregistered schools.

  3. Updated the social care privacy notice to include references and links to the Care Inspectorate Wales.

  4. Updated the section 'Who we might share your data with' in the Childcare: Ofsted privacy notice to include childminder agencies that you apply to work for

  5. Added information about unregistered children's care services.

  6. Added details to the social care privacy notice about joint targeted area inspections and local area SEND inspections.

  7. Added privacy information about initial teacher education and recruitment.

  8. Added information about residential schools and colleges to the social care privacy notice.

  9. First published.

