The British Ambassador hosted a virtual farewell for three Guatemalan scholars going to the UK.

Guatemala Chevening Scholars 2020-2021

The British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham, sent off successful Chevening Scholarship recipients at a virtual meeting hosted with the awardees and members of the Chevening community in the county.

Every year, a group of outstanding Guatemalan scholars are selected to study different fields at UK universities under the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, funded by the British Government.

The three 2020-2021 scholars are:

  • Ana María Guerra Paredes MSc in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Business, Imperial College London.
  • María Isabel Amorín Cabrera MSc in Material Chemistry, University of Edinburgh.
  • Michelle Álvarez García-Tuñón, MSc in Public Health, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are open from 3 September 2020. Find more information here: Chevening Guatemala

Published 3 September 2020