If you are considering becoming a representative for a group of employers, check what information you need to provide to apply for a grant through the Kickstart Scheme.

Becoming a representative

A Kickstart Scheme application must be for a minimum of 30 job placements. If a single employer cannot provide this many job placements, they can:

  • join a group of other employers, nominating a representative for the group to submit the application
  • register their interest with existing representatives, such as local authorities, chambers of commerce or trade bodies

The representative will check that your job placements are eligible for the Kickstart Scheme, and submit the application for funding on your behalf.

Finding a representative

You can contact your local or national Kickstart Scheme employer contact for help getting a representative.

Responsibilities of a representative

The representative must have:

  • experience of managing partnership agreements with third parties
  • robust financial and governance processes to manage the application

We will carry out an assessment of the suitability of representatives, and may contact you for further information during the application process.

We are not currently accepting applications from representatives who do not have this experience, we will provide further information in future on how these groups can become a representative.

How to apply as a representative

As a representative, you need to have a minimum of 30 job placements from your group of employers before applying.

You will need:

  • details of the job placements proposed by your group of employers
  • details of their business
  • information about the support they plan to offer the young people

Find out how to apply for a grant.

Get help to become a representative

You can contact your local or national Kickstart Scheme employer contact for help.

Published 2 September 2020
Last updated 3 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added another link to employer contacts page for those employers who need help finding a representative.

  2. Added link to specific Kickstart Scheme contact page.

  3. First published.

    Promotional material: Kickstart Scheme employer resources
    Resources
    If you've been offered Kickstart Scheme funding, you can use these res
    Guidance: Kickstart scheme: assessment criteria
    Resources
    Assessment criteria used as part of the Kickstart Scheme grant applica
    Kickstart Scheme opens for employer applications
    Resources
    The Kickstart Scheme will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for

Contents