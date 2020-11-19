If you've been offered Kickstart Scheme funding, you can use these resources to show your support for the scheme.

Documents

Kickstart Scheme brand guidelines

HTML

Kickstart Scheme brand guidelines

PDF, 415KB, 12 pages

Kickstart Scheme employer toolkit

HTML

Kickstart scheme employer toolkit

PDF, 145KB, 1 page

Tips for making a successful Kickstart Scheme application

HTML

Tips for making a successful Kickstart Scheme application

PDF, 1.82MB, 9 pages

Guidance on choosing a Kickstart gateway

HTML

Guidance on choosing a Kickstart gateway

PDF, 2.96MB, 11 pages

Kickstart Scheme email signature

PNG, 8.32KB

Kickstart Scheme template to adapt with your data and logo, to show your involvement with the Kickstart scheme

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 385KB

Kickstart Scheme graphic for use on Facebook and LinkedIn

JPEG, 116KB

Kickstart Scheme graphic for use on Twitter

JPEG, 119KB

Kickstart Scheme condensed logo

PNG, 275KB

Kickstart Scheme logo

PNG, 274KB

Kickstart Scheme logo: black text

PNG, 274KB

Kickstart Scheme logo: white text

PNG, 274KB

Details

When you sign up to the scheme you can promote your support and involvement using these branding guidelines and assets.

When it comes to telling people about the benefits Kickstart Scheme provides, we want to present a clear and consistent message. Kickstart Scheme’s brand strategy reflects and promotes our values and culture, is conveyed through our standards of working and is represented by our campaign identity.

The materials in this pack have been prepared to give you information and guidance on the campaign so you can amplify it through your own channels and networks.

Request an alternative format

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you need any of the Kickstart Scheme documents in an alternative format.

""
Published 2 September 2020
Last updated 19 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added updated version of the 'Tips for making a successful Kickstart Scheme application' document.

  2. Added Kickstart Scheme template to adapt with your data and logo, to show your involvement with the Kickstart scheme.

  3. Added 'Tips for making a successful Kickstart Scheme application' and 'Guidance on choosing a Kickstart gateway'.

  4. Added brand guidelines in PDF format.

  5. First published.

    Official Statistics: Economic labour market status of individuals aged 50 and over, trends over time: September 2020
    Resources
    These experimental statistics detail the trends over time in the econo
    Humber â€“ 50+ Retaining, Retraining, Recruiting â€“ OC18S20P1773
    Resources
    Call to run a project to up-skill, retrain and enable progression in w
    Skills for Growth: project call in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP Area (OC05S20P1789)
    Resources
    Call to run a project providing advice and guidance to employed and re