Check administration guidance for headteachers and teachers administering and scoring the phonics screening check.

This collection of webpages is the ‘check administration guidance’.

Use this information to:

  • understand your statutory requirements relating to the phonics screening check
  • plan for the check
  • administer the check
  • submit your school’s check results

Guidance

  1. Key stage 1: phonics screening check administration guidance
    • Guidance
  2. Phonics screening check: sample materials and training video
    • Guidance
  3. Key stage 1: administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils
    • Statutory guidance

Test dates

  1. Key stage 1 and key stage 2 test dates
    • Guidance

Monitoring visits

  1. Key stage 2 tests and phonics screening check: monitoring visits
    • Guidance

Maladministration

  1. Key stages 1 and 2: investigating allegations of maladministration
    • Statutory guidance
Published 9 April 2014
Last updated 7 September 2020 + show all updates

Contents