Scoring guidance, pupils' materials and answer sheet for the 2018 phonics screening check.

2018 phonics screening check: scoring guidance

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-711-1, STA/18/8036/ePDF, 242KB, 2 pages

2018 phonics screening check: pupils' materials

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-709-8, STA/18/8034/ePDF, 1.29MB, 24 pages

2018 phonics screening check: answer sheet

PDF, 108KB, 1 page

2018 phonics screening check: practice sheet

PDF, 236KB, 2 pages

These materials are published to help teachers and pupils become familiar with the phonics screening check, and to enable teachers to score their pupils’ performance once the check has been administered.

The 2018 phonics screening check threshold mark is 32. Teachers should check each pupil’s mark against the threshold to establish whether they have achieved the expected standard.

Modified materials for the 2018 phonics screening check are available.

Published 25 June 2018
Last updated 7 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added link to the modified materials for 2018 phonics check.

  2. First published.

