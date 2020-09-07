Modified materials for the 2019 phonics screening check.

Documents

Phonics practice material 2019

ZIP, 5.51MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The modified materials for the 2019 phonics screening check are designed so that schools can modify them to meet the needs of individual pupils and their own approach to teaching phonics.

You can order braille versions, if required, by contacting the national curriculum assessments helpline on 0300 303 3013.

Published 7 September 2020