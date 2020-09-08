Statistics on the number of appeals against results for GCSEs, AS and A levels for summer 2020.

Supporting students with first payments
Resources
The first in a series of blogs as the Student Loans Company starts to
Entries for GCSE: autumn 2020 exam series
Resources
The number of entries for GCSE in the autumn exam series in England.Th
Entries for AS and A level: autumn 2020 exam series
Resources
The number of entries for AS and A level in the autumn exam series in

These statistics will be released between December and January 2021