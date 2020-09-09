Turkey applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are now open and will close on 3 November 2020 at 12:00 (GMT).
Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders.
Funded by the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships – the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and High Commissions throughout the world.
Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world.
Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships, leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime. You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.
Applicants from Turkey can choose any course of study at any UK higher education institution.
If you have ambition, leadership potential, and a strong academic background, we encourage you to apply before 3 November 2020.
Chevening award in Turkey includes:
- university tuition fees (Chevening applies a tuition fee cap of £18,000 to MBA programmes)
- a monthly living allowance
- travel costs to and from the UK
- an economy class return airfare to the UK
- additional grants and allowances to cover essential expenditure
To be eligible for a Chevening Scholarship you must:
- be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory
- return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended
- have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at a UK university by the time you submit your application. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice
- have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience
- apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 15 July 2021
*The Chevening English language requirement has been removed for applicants applying to study from 2020/2021 onwards. Candidates will still need to meet all requirements from their chosen university and secure an unconditional offer from one of their three course choices by the Chevening deadline.
You are not eligible for a Chevening Scholarship if you:
- hold British or dual British citizenship (unless you are a citizen of a British Overseas Territory or hold BN(O) and are applying from Hong Kong)
- hold refugee status in a non-Chevening eligible country. Applicants who are citizens of a Chevening-eligible country and who hold refugee status in a Chevening-eligible country are eligible for a scholarship
- are an employee, a former employee, or relative* of an employee (since July 2017) of Her Majesty’s Government (including British embassies/high commissions; the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy; Department for International Trade; the Ministry of Defence; and the Home Office), or a staff member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities
- employees, former employees, or relatives* of an employee (since July 2017) of Chevening Partner organisations are eligible to apply, but cannot receive a Chevening Partner Award from the organisation from which they work, previously worked, or are affiliated with through relatives
- have previously studied in the UK with funding from a UK Government-funded scholarship
How to apply?
All applications for a Chevening Award must be made through the Chevening designated online application system, which can be accessed through this page
If you have a question related to Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships applications please visit the frequently asked questions page.
Chevening Scholarship applications will close on 3 November 2020 at 12:00 UK time.