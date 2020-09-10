We are pleased to be able to continue offering Chevening Awards to the most talented emerging leaders.

Although, we are all faced with a global pandemic this year which has a far-reaching impact on each of us for the foreseeable future, thanks to the timely reaction and quick adjustment of the programme in order to meet the significant challenges of today, we are pleased to be able to continue offering Chevening Awards to the most talented emerging leaders who have been selected to study for their master’s degree on this prestigious programme.

Welcoming the new awardees to tea and coffee at the British Ambassador’s recently renovated residence garden, the British Chargé d’Affaires Mr David Pert congratulated Guljahan Tursunova, Bahram Atayev and Merdan Altyyev on their awards and highlighted the importance of Chevening in shaping the future of young leaders from around the world. He then presented each scholar with a certificate confirming their award and wished them every success in their academic adventures.

In normal times, all candidates would have commenced their studies in the UK in September and October 2020 but because of the COVID-19 challenges, they will have the opportunity to start their courses online and later join the in-class teaching at their respective University as soon as international flights are reinstated and Turkmen citizens can freely leave the country. They will become the latest scholars from Turkmenistan to benefit from the scholarship programme, which is sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Guljahan will undergo a one-year postgraduate course at Bristol University, while Merdan will be pursuing postgraduate studies at the Queen Mary University of London. Bahram’s degree course will commence at the Leicester University.

Applications for the Chevening scholarship programmes are now open for the 2021/22 academic year! We welcome applications from interested candidates across Turkmenistan and in case you missed the big news last week, we’re seeking passionate people able to demonstrate their commitment to creating positive change. Applications should be submitted by 3 November 2020.

