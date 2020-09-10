The United Nations Population Fund (UNFAPA) project, 'reviving a community – based hotline as a lifeline for women and girls' was launched in Ashgabat.

British Embassy supports UNFPA project in Ashgabat

The British Embassy in Ashgabat is glad to support UNFPA project on “reviving a community – based hotline as a lifeline for women and girls”. The signing ceremony took place on 7 September at the UN building.

The project aims to revitalize and expand its counselling anonymous services to include issues related to domestic violence, reproductive health, as well as to establish linkages with services to refer women and girls who may need them.

Turkey applications for 2021/22 Chevening Scholarships are open
Resources
EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eTurkey applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarship
Chevening OCIS/ Abdullah GÃ¼l Fellowship applications 2021/22 open
Resources
EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eChevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship
Chevening community in Turkmenistan to reach over 80
Resources
We are pleased to be able to continue offering Chevening Awards to the

Published 10 September 2020