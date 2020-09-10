 
Quality practitioner

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Understand the organisations operating environment and the factors that may influence its direction and performance, including the markets it operates in, roles and responsibilities, who its stakeholders are and what they require from the organisation. Back to Duty

K2: Understand the environment in which the organisation’s products/services are produced or supplied, and the factors that may influence performance, including legislation, customer requirements and regulatory requirements. Back to Duty

K3: How the organisation’s strategy is sensitive to stakeholder perceptions and how this knowledge informs priorities at a tactical level. Back to Duty

K4: How applicable contractual and commercial requirements for quality affect the organisation’s performance objectives for their specific products / services. Back to Duty

K5: The methods and tools for identifying customers/stakeholders and gathering information about their requirements including the tools for analysing and prioritising customer/stakeholder quality requirements using tools such as Kano model. Back to Duty

K6: How to convert quality requirements into performance measures objectives using tools such as Critical to Quality Trees (CTQ Trees), requirements matrices and operational definition. Back to Duty

K7: Risk and opportunity management, including the risk and opportunity management principles, framework and processes, types of risk/opportunity associated with new product/service development and improvement, process and supply chain management and methods and tools for identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks/realising opportunities, such as risk and opportunity register, risk and opportunity matrix, Fault Tree Analysis (FTA), Failure Mode and Effects Analysis. Back to Duty

K8: Products/services life cycle stages (such as Capture, Design and Development, Integration, Production, Support and Closure) and the implication for quality Back to Duty

K9: Concept of process design and how this supports specific organisational objectives using tools such as process flowchart, value stream mapping and SIPOC (Supplier, Input, Process, Output, and Customer). Back to Duty

K10: Tools and techniques for managing the organisation’s specific products / services to meet customer requirements such as Quality Function Deployment, Lean Product Development and Design for Manufacturing. Back to Duty

K11: How to plan, measure, manage and monitor organisation’s quality objectives. Back to Duty

K12: Understand the purposes for auditing and how to plan, conduct, report and follow up an audit. Back to Duty

K13: When to apply a range of business improvement approaches tools and techniques such as Problem definition, measurement systems analysis, Basic data analysis, graphical data analysis, use of software tools for data analysis, root cause analysis, identification and assessment of improvement options, process control tools. Back to Duty

K14: The key considerations (such as political, economical, social, technological, legal and environmental) and approaches necessary (such as Tuckman’s Storming, Norming, Forming and Performing) to enable change in organisations, products or services. Back to Duty

K15: The company’s key drivers for change (internal and external) may influence priorities and objectives. Back to Duty

K16: How to promote the right behaviours to create a quality culture in the organisation and how this leads to organisational performance improvements. Back to Duty

K17: The techniques used for improving awareness and performance in relation to quality objectives and requirements. Back to Duty

K18: Learn how different sources and methods will aid in maintaining own development in the quality profession. Back to Duty

K19: Principles of the foundation of Quality and Quality Management System. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Identify, interpret and apply relevant legal, governmental or industry regulations affecting the organisation. Back to Duty

S2: Communicate using appropriate methods (verbal, written, visual) to influence internal and external stakeholders, using appropriate questioning techniques such as open questions, leading questions. Back to Duty

S3: Identify, collect and analyse relevant quality data using appropriate tools and techniques such as Pareto analysis, statistical methods and trending analysis. Back to Duty

S4: Apply methods and tools to improve the quality performance of processes, products and services such as production control plans, standardised work, use of failure modes and effects. Back to Duty

S5: Identify, analyse and prioritise quality specific risks and opportunities. Support the development, implementation and effectiveness of resulting actions. Back to Duty

S6: Plan and conduct system, product or process audits. Back to Duty

S7: Assess the effectiveness of the measurement systems using tool such as Measurement Systems Analysis. Back to Duty

S8: Identify requirements from technical documents, commercial input or stakeholder statements and converting to definitions that can drive the organisations processes Back to Duty

S9: Identify gaps in process performance and develop improvement plans to close gaps. Back to Duty

S10: Apply structured problem solving including identification, definition, measurement, analysis, improvement and control methods and tools. Back to Duty

S11: Communicate organisational quality strategy to all levels of the organisation. Back to Duty

S12: Identify who the internal and external stakeholders are and their current and optimal positions (such as hostile, help it work, opposed, uncooperative, indifferent, hesitant, enthusiastic support) required to support quality related activities. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Promote actively best practices and continuous improvement. Back to Duty

B2: Operates diligently with professionalism considering a wider picture. Back to Duty

B3: Act with integrity by being open and honest. Back to Duty

B4: Always put customers at the heart of every task. Back to Duty

B5: Seek continuous professional development opportunities such as self-reflection, gathering information, producing personal development plans and keeping up to date on sector/organisation regulation. Back to Duty

